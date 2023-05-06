Yellowstone Spinoff to Make Cable Premiere This Summer

Every episode of Yellowstone's 1883 spinoff will air on Paramount Network this summer. Things get rolling on the cable channel Sunday June 18 at 8pm/7pm CT. Paramount has every reason to be excited about more 1883. Yellowstone has found a massive audience and the ability to cut through the noise online that most programs running can only dream of. While the main series episodes help bring a ton of eyes to Paramount Network, you can bet that many fans will be piling in this summer to see what Taylor Sheridan's universe had cooking with the end of Yellowstone nearer on the horizon than ever before.

"Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life," Chris McCarthy, President & CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios said recently.

David Glasser, the CEO of 101 Studios pointed towards the future after Yellowstone's end. "The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world."

What Happens In 1883, Is It Continuing Yellowstone?

"The incredible storytelling and stellar performances behind 1883 have fueled phenomenal new records for Paramount+," Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, ViacomCBS Streaming, wrote in in a statement last year. "Promoting the series through linear sampling on the Paramount Network during their latest record-breaking season of 'Yellowstone' further enabled us to introduce Sheridan's loyal audience to this fantastic new series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons' origin story."

"While most shows franchise near the end of their run, we seized the opportunity to franchise in real time, to drive record growth for both streaming and linear properties, proving the power of ViacomCBS' differentiated model," Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios, added. "With the brilliant mind and gifted storytelling of Taylor Sheridan, we have created an entirely new world to explore with 1883 while expanding Yellowstone, and with 1932 we will open up a new chapter in this rapidly growing universe."

Are you excited for more of the Yellowstone spinoff? Let us know in the comments down below!