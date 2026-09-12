Dexter: Resurrection Adds Horror Veteran Ahead of Season 2

The wait between seasons for fans of Dexter: Resurrection is almost over, with Season 2 set to premiere on Paramount+ in just a few short weeks on October 30th (a fitting day for the series about a sort of redeemed serial killer). And with that release date comes some exciting news: a new face that horror fans everywhere will recognize is joining the cast—and it has those same fans all saying the same thing: “Don’t kill her, Dexter!”

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Iconic Scream Queen Barbara Crampton will be making her Dexter debut in the second season of the spinoff show. And trust us, when we say Scream Queen, we mean it; the number of films to Crampton’s name is nothing short of legendary, with titles like From Beyond, Re-Animator, Chopping Mall, and so, so many more. Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, the actor posted a selfie alongside Michael C. Hall, who plays Dexter, and said, “Have an appearance on an iconic NYC show. Can you guess what it is?

Haha! Also, a big loving thank you to Clyde Phillips, Michael C. Hall, and all for having me. What a show! What a crew! What a cast! It was as amazing an experience as you might expect!”

This Means Big Things for Dexter: Resurrection Season 2

The first season of Resurrection follows Dexter Morgan as he wakes from a coma (that he was placed in after being shot by his own son, Harrison) and heads to New York City, determined to find his son and right the wrongs of his bloody past. But it won’t be as easy as that, especially as Miami Metro’s Angel Batista arrives with questions that Dexter can’t answer, and he soon realizes that there’s no escaping his past. The show delighted critics and audiences alike, earning impressive scores from both on Rotten Tomatoes. “Watching Resurrection is, miraculously, like stepping into a time machine back to the early days of Dexter, when it was slyly funny and had a firm grasp on its storytelling,” says critic Roxana Hadadi.

It’s no secret that Resurrection is performing much better than the spinoff that came before it, Dexter: New Blood, which earned only a 77% critics’ rating and a 74% with audiences. And that’s, in part, due to the fact that it’s inching closer to what made Dexter so beloved in the first place: incredibly nuanced characters and tight, tense storytelling. One fan said about the first season, “Wow, this season is perfect. The pacing, cinematography, storyline, all the villains, the character dynamics, the supporting characters, the overall progression, and Episode 9 are absolutely insane. Every episode is legendary. There isn’t a single bad episode. Peak season, in my opinion. Easily a top 2 season of all time.” So now with Crampton entering the picture, there’s truly no telling what heights the next season will soar to.