CBS Sets Fall Premiere Date for Yellowstone

Yellowstone is set to kick off its CBS reruns in September.

There won't be many TV shows airing this fall, as the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes have productions shut down and the studios have yet to reach an agreement with the separate guilds. The various networks are handling the lack of original scripted programming differently, and CBS is going with a hefty does of reality TV alongside the network debut of the most popular show on cable. CBS announced earlier this summer that its post-football Sunday nights would be dominated by Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone.

After airing its first four-and-a-half seasons on the Paramount Network, Yellowstone will make its network debut this fall. CBS will air episodes of the acclaimed series on Sunday nights, beginning with the very first season. On Thursday, the network released its full fall TV premiere schedule, letting fans know exactly when Yellowstone would begin airing.

The Yellowstone run on CBS will begin on Sunday, September 17th. Additional episodes of the show will air every Sunday night, though how many depends on the football schedule. If CBS airs a double-header for the NFL that day, there will only be one Yellowstone episode. On days when CBS only airs one game, Yellowstone will air back-to-back episodes.

Full CBS Fall Premiere Schedule

Here's the complete schedule of CBS' fall TV premieres:

THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

8-9 PM – Big Brother (Live Show)

9-10 PM – Buddy Games (CBS series debut)

10-11 PM – The Challenge: USA

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

8-9 PM – NCIS (Rerun)

9-11 PM – 48 Hours (Season 36 premiere – Two Back-to-Back Episodes)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 17

7:30-8:30 PM – 60 Minutes (Season 56 premiere)

8:30-10:30 PM – Yellowstone (CBS broadcast Premiere – Beginning with Season 1)

10:30-11:30 PM – Big Brother

SUNDAY, SEPT. 24

7-8 PM – 60 Minutes

8-10 PM – Yellowstone (Back-to-Back Episodes)

10-11PM – Big Brother

MONDAY, SEPT. 25

8-11 PM – NCIS 20th Anniversary Mini-Marathon (one time only)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 27

8-9:30 PM – Survivor (Season 45 premiere, new time)

9:30-11 PM – The Amazing Race (Season 35 premiere, new time)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 29

8-10 PM – Fire Country (Back-to-Back Reruns)

10-11 PM – Classic Blue Bloods Episodes

MONDAY, OCT. 2

8-9 PM – The Price Is Right at Night (one time only)

9-10 PM - Lotería Loca (CBS series debut)

10-11 PM – NCIS (Rerun)

TUESDAY, OCT. 3

8-9 PM – Big Brother (new time)

9-10 PM – FBI True (Broadcast Debut)

10-11 PM – FBI (Rerun, new time)

MONDAY, OCT. 9

8-9 PM – The Price Is Right at Night (one time only)

9-10 PM – Loteria Loca

10-11 PM – NCIS (Rerun)

FRIDAY, OCT. 13

8-9 PM – The Price Is Right at Night (new time)

9-10 PM – Raid the Cage (CBS series debut)

10-11 PM – Classic Blue Bloods Episodes

THURSDAY, NOV. 2

8-9 PM – Big Brother

9-9:30 PM – Young Sheldon (Rerun – one time only)

9:30-10 PM – Ghosts (Rerun – one time only)

10-11 PM – SEAL Team (Season 5 Broadcast Debut)

FRIDAY, NOV. 3

8-9 PM – Let's Make a Deal Primetime (new time)

9-10 PM – Raid the Cage

10-11 PM – Classic Blue Bloods Episodes

SATURDAY, NOV. 11

10:30-11 PM – Bob Hearts Abishola (Rerun one time only)

THURSDAY, NOV. 16

8-8:30 PM – Young Sheldon (Rerun – new time)

8:30-9 PM – Ghosts (Rerun- new time)

9-10 PM – Ghosts U.K. (Two Back-to-Back Half-Hour Episodes)

10-11 PM - SEAL Team