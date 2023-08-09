Lawmen: Bass Reeves: Yellowstone Creator's New Show Debuts First Look

The Yellowstone spinoff Lawmen: Bass Reeves is set to arrive on Paramount+ later this year and now, we're getting a first look at executive producer and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan's new series. As shared by Vanity Fair, we're getting our first look at David Oyelowo as the titular Bass Reeves, the real-life figure who was the first Black U.S. deputy marshal to serve in the territories beyond the Mississippi River. You can check the first look images out in the tweet below.

Read more on the Taylor Sheridan-produced series: https://t.co/4eXj3FA5ic — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) August 8, 2023

"I can't tell you how many times in shooting the show I just found myself alking into either a daydream I had, either as a kid playing cowboys when I was younger, or even as an actor in the eight years I've been trying to get this thing made," Oyelowo said.

What is Lawmen: Bass Reeves about?

Lawmen: Bass Reeves brings the legendary lawman of the wild west to life. Reeves (Oyelowo), known as the greatest frontier hero in American history and possibly inspiration for "The Lone Ranger," worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded. The series was previously announced in 2021 as a standalone show, before being officially folded into the Yellowstone canon last summer.

"The stories Jess and I want to tell are boundary-busting and full of folks the likes of whom we have seldom seen on screen," Oyelowo explained at the time. "The extraordinary story of Bass Reeves exemplifies just that. To collaborate with world-class talent like Taylor Sheridan to tell those stories to the widest audience possible, is our dream, and we believe that can and will be realized through the shared ambitions we have with ViacomCBS and its signature branded platforms, alongside our seasoned and brilliant producing partners at 101 Studios."

"David and Jessica are incredibly talented artists and we're excited to develop our Bass Reeves project together with them and our phenomenal partner Taylor Sheridan," Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of MTV Entertainment Group said at the time. "As the first Black deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi River, Reeves' story is monumental, and this limited series will bring to light one of the greatest frontier heroes in our country's history."

Who Stars in Lawmen: Bass Reeves?

In addition to Oyelowo, the series will star Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty as Minco Dodge, Dale Dickey as Widow Dolliver, Tosin Morohunfola as "Jackrabbit Cole, and Margot Bingham as Sarah Jumper. They join previously announced cast including Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Barry Pepper, Dennis Quaid, Forrest Goodluck, Grantham Coleman, and Donald Sutherland.

Are you looking forward to Lawmen: Bass Reeves? Let us know in the comment section.