CBS Reveals New Fall Schedule Amid Actors’ and Writers’ Strikes

Back in May, around the time the Writers Guild of America went on strike, CBS unveiled its complete fall TV schedule. Plans weren’t changed for the strike, as the schedule was filled with all of the new and returning scripted shows that the network had already decided would be part of the lineup. Now, more than two months later, the WGA is still on strike and the writers have been joined on the picket lines by the actors of SAG-AFTRA. It’s clear that a regular fall television season isn’t happening, and CBS has released a new schedule for its upcoming primetime lineup.

On Monday, CBS revealed its new fall schedule, which is filled with reality television, reruns, and programs from other networks or services making their CBS debut. The headliner for the new schedule is . The hit Paramount Network series will air on CBS Sunday nights, beginning with the show’s first season.

CBS is also bringing SEAL Team back to primetime, after the show shifted to Paramount+ a couple of seasons ago. With the American version of Ghosts being such a success, CBS is going to be airing episodes of the original UK Ghosts series on Thursday nights. That version of the Thursday night lineup (which also includes Young Sheldon reruns) will begin after the summer reality shows wrap their seasons.

You can check out the complete CBS fall schedule below!

Monday

8-9pm ET

Loteria Loca

9-10pm ET

NCIS (rerun)

10-11pm ET

Paramount+ Original TBA

Tuesday

8-9pm ET

Big Brother

9-10pm ET

FBI True

10-11pm ET

FBI (reruns)

Wednesday

8-9:30pm ET

Survivor

9:30-11pm ET

The Amazing Race

Thursday (First Half)

8-9pm ET

Big Brother

9-10pm ET

Buddy Games

10-11pm ET

The Challenge: USA

Thursday (Second Half)

8-8:30pm ET

Young Sheldon (reruns)

8:30-9pm ET

Ghosts (reruns)

9-9:30pm ET

Ghosts (UK)

9:30-10pm ET

Ghosts (UK)

10-11pm ET

SEAL Team (Paramount+)

Friday

8-9pm ET

The Price Is Right at Night OR Let’s Make a Deal Primetime

9-10pm ET

Raid the Cage

10-11pm ET

Blue Bloods (reruns)

Saturday

8-10pm ET

“Encores and Sports”

10-11pm ET

48 Hours

Sunday (Single NFL Games)

7-8pm ET

60 Minutes

8-9pm ET

Yellowstone

9-10pm ET

Yellowstone

10-11pm ET

Big Brother

Sunday (NFL Doubleheader)

7:30-9pm ET

60 Minutes

9-10pm ET

Yellowstone

10-11pm ET

Big Brother