Yellowstone Stars React to Rumors Series Might End

While recent reports have sparked rumors that Paramount Network's hit series Yellowstone may come to an end after its current season, Season 5, due to alleged drama between series star Kevin Costner and creator Taylor Sheridan, the stars of the series are confident things are going to work out just fine. Speaking with ET, Lainey Wilson and Piper Perabo both expressed confidence that Yellowstone will continue and that they're excited for whatever is next.

"You know what, I don't know much, but I have a feeling they're going to end it the right way, and there's gonna be more of it," Wilson said. "And I'm hoping I'm gonna be back in it."

Both Wilson and Perabo had kind things to say about Costner — Perabo called him "amazing" and said, "he's such a movie star and it's so inspiring to be around an actor like that".

Earlier this month, it was reported that Yellowstone could be soon ending in its current form with the reports indicating that co-creator and showrunner Taylor Sheridan is reportedly working with the network, as well as Paramount Global, to end the series, and subsequently launch a new extension of the franchise that would continue its narrative. The report hints that Matthew McConaughey is in negotiations to star in the potential new series as a currently-unknown character, with "several of the big stars" of Yellowstone rumored to join him. Nothing about that has been officially confirmed, but the report indicated that the decision is being considered due to an issue with shooting scheduled involving Kevin Costner, who stars as John Dutton. It's been reported that Costner only wants to spend a seek shooting the second half of Season 5 episodes, as opposed to the 50-65 days that he has in the past.

Another report from Puck's Matthew Beloni indicated that Costner's team has given Yellowstone filmmakers just a single week this summer to film his scenes for eight episodes with two additional days scheduled later this fall for pick-ups. "The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie," Hollywood attorney Marty Singer told Belloni. "It's ridiculous—and anyone suggesting it shouldn't be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success."

Regarding the reports, Perabo, played it coy.

"I mean there's always a lot of drama when it comes to Yellowstone, don't believe everything you hear!" she said. "Taylor Sheridan knows how to pay it really close to the vest, and I know better than to speak outside the ranch, but I'm excited to see what happens next."