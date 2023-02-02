Parents Won't Stop Naming Their Babies After Yellowstone Characters

Over the years, it's become pretty common for people to name their children after popular characters from shows and movies. Last year, Marvel fans were surprised to learn that there had been a surge in the name Thanos, and now characters from Yellowstone seem to lead the list of pop culture baby names. Based on a graphic put together by OrganicBabyFormula.com, the names Dutton, Rip, and Kayce are up by 3300%, 2367%, and 1679%.

Other popular Yellowstone baby names are Laramie (431%), Walker (207%), and Tate (140%). However, Yellowstone isn't the only show that's caused a spike in baby names. Other names from television shows that saw the biggest increase in popularity are Rue (Euphoria), Viktor (The Umbrella Academy), Berlin (Money Heist), Beck (You), Campion (Raised By Wolves), Stevie (Schitt's Creek), Ramy (Ramy), Twyla (Schitt's Creek), Keeley (Ted Lasso), Archie (Riverdale), Geralt (The Witcher), Denver (Money Heist), Maeve (The Boys), Eleven (Stranger Things), Daemon (House of The Dragon), Ginny (Ginny and Georgia), Love (You), Eloise (Bridgerton), and Daphne (Bridgerton).

The above list was based on data from the US Social Security Administration. The folks at OrgaincBabyFormula used rankings from Rotten Tomatoes to identify the top 100 shows from 2020, 2021, and 2022 and then ran character names from the show through the SSA's baby name database to figure out which names had increased in popularity since the show debuted. For example, Yellowstone premiered in 2018 when approximately 3 out of one million babies were named Rip, but after the show took off, approximately 74 babies out of one million were named Rip in 2022.

What Will Happen Next in Yellowstone's Fifth Season?

During a recent interview with IndieWire, Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) was asked about the rest of Season 5.

"I haven't read a word yet," Reilly shared. "They keep it wrapped up, so nobody makes a mistake and speaks to a nice journalist and spills the beans. I don't know and I don't want to know. When the scripts arrive, the work begins. I just filmed with Kenneth Branagh on a film in London and I'm just about to work with Bob Zemeckis on his next film and I'm doing that until I start Yellowstone again. So, I've got another role in my head so Beth has to wait in the wings for a minute."

"His vision, and his knowledge, and understanding of these characters are his and they're so full, and they're so unforgiving, that's what makes it exciting," she said of Taylor Sheridan. "Because you have no idea where he's gonna take you. I don't know what he has in store for Beth. It's not necessarily a collaboration in the way that one might expect [of] you sitting down and throwing out ideas for what the story is. He is our leader and we jump on and we hold on ourselves."

