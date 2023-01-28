Yellowstone Has Huge Streaming Week

Yellowstone just had a huge week on streaming. The wildly popular drama just snagged its first billion-minute week on Nielsen's Streaming Top 10 chart for the week of December 26th through January 1st. According to the chart, the Taylor Sheridan created series clocked 1.04 billion minutes viewed during that week. The numbers put the series at the number five most-streamed overall and number one for acquired content on streaming during that week.

As for why the "acquired" bit, that's because Yellowstone airs new episodes on Paramount Network while previous seasons stream on Peacock and it's the current season schedule for Yellowstone that may have helped the series get its streaming bump. Yellowstone is currently in its fifth season on Paramount Network, but did not air a new episode on Christmas Day, something that may have prompted fans to watch previous seasons on Peacock instead, leading to the viewership bump.

When will Yellowstone return for the rest of Season 5?

Paramount Network revealed earlier this month that the back half of Season 5 of Yellowstone will arrive sometime this summer, but a specific date for the series' return was not provided. Series star, Dawn Olivieri recently told The Hollywood Reporter that there hasn't yet been a clear date for production on the series to resume yet, either.

"Someone had thrown out March. But that could also be March for the Texas-related things, where all the cowboys are going out to move the cattle," Olivieri told THR. "You don't know the week before sometimes. 'OK, we're moving?' You're like an on-call physician or something. I think COVID had a lot to do with the scheduling for this first segment, which was very wild. They would fly me into Montana for a couple of days, and then I would fly back home. I don't know how it will be next. It was tough to get into that character because it was a lot of stop and go, and I don't feel like I really caught my stride until the end when I stayed there for a couple episodes in a row. I like to be immersed in that space, so my head can get right. It's hard when you have to keep going home and then putting on your hat to say, 'OK, now I'm a rancher.' She's this high-powered executive where all she cares about is power and money. But when I go home and, I'm not that at all!"

The first half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is now airing on Paramount Network. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.