Yellowstone Star Breaks Silence About Season 5 Future Amid Kevin Costner Feud Reports

While recent reports about behind the scenes issues have called into question the future of the Paramount Network's Yellowstone, series star Wes Bentley isn't concerned about the future of the series and he's breaking his silence about the drama. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Bentley said that he thinks the recent reports are "probably a bit of drama over nothing" and he's confident things will continue forward.

"The news that's come out recently about the show is, you know, it's above my pay grade. Different people making decisions," Bentley said. "I know that they're still working on … working things out with everyone, to make sure we shoot. And I'm confident we will. We always have before. I think it's probably a bit of drama over nothing."

Earlier this month, it was reported that Yellowstone could be soon ending in its current form with the reports indicating that co-creator and showrunner Taylor Sheridan is reportedly working with the network, as well as Paramount Global, to end the series, and subsequently launch a new extension of the franchise that would continue its narrative. The report hints that Matthew McConaughey is in negotiations to star in the potential new series as a currently-unknown character, with "several of the big stars" of Yellowstone rumored to join him. Nothing about that has been officially confirmed, but the report indicated that the decision is being considered due to an issue with shooting scheduled involving Kevin Costner, who stars as John Dutton. It's been reported that Costner only wants to spend a seek shooting the second half of Season 5 episodes, as opposed to the 50-65 days that he has in the past.

Another report from Puck's Matthew Belloni indicated that Costner's team has given Yellowstone filmmakers just a single week this summer to film his scenes for eight episodes with two additional days scheduled later this fall for pick-ups. "The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie," Hollywood attorney Marty Singer told Belloni. "It's ridiculous—and anyone suggesting it shouldn't be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success."

Belloni goes onto explain that Costner's original contract for the series included an increase in pay should the series last six episodes, jumping from $1.2 million to $1.5 million per episode. Including the various delays involved with the show, Yellowstone Season 5B will essentially film and release in the initial window reserved for the show's sixth season. At this point, the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is expected to air this summer.

What is Yellowstone about?

The series follows the Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in Montana, the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, commonly called "the Yellowstone". The plot revolves around family drama at the ranch and the bordering Broken Rock Indian Reservation, Yellowstone National Park, and developers.

In addition to Costner, the series stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Wendy Moniz, Jennifer Landon, Kathryn Kelly, and Moses Brings Plenty. Across its tenure, the series has spun out multiple spinoffs — 1883, 1923, and the forthcoming Bass Reeves and 6666 series. Sheridan has also continued to partner with Paramount on the hit series Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, and the forthcoming Lioness.