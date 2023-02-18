Yellowstone Star Says Series Won't Have a Happy Ending

Yellowstone's midseason finale left no doubt that it's total war between Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) and his family, especially adoptive father John (Kevin Costner) and sister Beth (Kelly Reilly) with the latter suggesting that it may be time to take Jamie out for good while Jamie also had plans of his own to end them. But if fans of the Paramount Network series were hoping there might be room for some sort of happy ending for the family and the series, Bentley says they simply aren't paying attention.

"It's sort of like that quote George R.R. Martin gave about Game of Thrones: 'If you think this has a happy ending, you're not paying attention,'" Bentley told TVLine.

Bentley also said that he and Reilly had always hoped there could be something positive between Jamie and Beth in the end, but that series creator Taylor Sheridan has pretty firmly shut that down.

"Kelly and I have always had this sort of secret hope that there would be some reconciliation, some love reconnection [between Beth and Jamie] or at least [some circumstance in which] they worked together in some way," Bentley said, adding that Sheridan's response was "He's just like, 'No, no, no. Hate, hate, hate.' So, I think that is kind of an indication of how this al wraps up maybe."

How would John Dutton's death impact Jamie?

Bentley also opened up about what John's death would mean for him as well as why Jamie's feelings about things has changed over time.

"I thought about this in Season 1," Bentley said. "Because it's always a possibility in TV, right? We're always ready to die. [And John] really has got this hypnotic pull on Jamie."

Bentley went on to explain that before John wrecked Jamie's own dreams of being governor, his death would have deeply upset Jamie, but things are different now that John has taken the office for himself.

"After John ran for governor and became the things he said he hated, Jamie started to have a change of perspective," he said. "Maybe John is. not this tough guy he says he is. Maybe John doesn't have ideas. Maybe he's just another guy like the rest of them. That's the loss of the pedestal [he was on]. The deity is gone. I think that's why Jamie's choosing to try to have him killed. [He realizes that his] life would be much better without him, which is a big change for Jamie."

What is Yellowstone about?

The series follows the Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in Montana, the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, commonly called "the Yellowstone". The plot revolves around family drama at the ranch and the bordering Broken Rock Indian Reservation, Yellowstone National Park, and developers.

In addition to Costner, the series stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Wendy Moniz, Jennifer Landon, Kathryn Kelly, and Moses Brings Plenty. Across its tenure, the series has spun out multiple spinoffs — 1883, 1923, and the forthcoming Bass Reeves and 6666 series. Sheridan has also continued to partner with Paramount on the hit series Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, and the forthcoming Lioness.

When will Yellowstone return for the rest of Season 5?

Paramount Network revealed in January that the back half of Season 5 of Yellowstone will arrive sometime this summer. A specific date for the series' return has not yet been given.

