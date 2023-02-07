Paramount Network's Yellowstone may not be ending after all, though Matthew McConaughey is in talks to join the ever-expanding universe from creator Taylor Sheridan. On Monday, Deadline reported that Yellowstone could soon be ending, reportedly due to an issue with shooting schedules involving series star Kevin Costner. However, a Paramount Network spokesperson told Entertainment Weekly that the series is not ending after all. A previous statement from Paramount Network had indicated that there was "no news to report".

It had previously been reported that Costner reportedly only wanted to spend a week shooting the second batch of Season 5 episodes as opposed to the 50-65 days that he has in the past and that, if schedules couldn't be worked out, Yellowstone as it currently stands would conclude with an extension of the franchise continuing the series' narrative. Per the original report, McConaughey is in negotiations to star in the extension as a currently unknown character, with several other stars of Yellowstone rumored to join him. The previously released statement confirmed that McConaughey is someone that the franchise would "love to partner" with.

"We have no news to report," the statement from the Paramount Network spokesperson reads. "Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."

What is Yellowstone about?

The series follows the Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in Montana, the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, commonly called "the Yellowstone". The plot revolves around family drama at the ranch and the bordering Broken Rock Indian Reservation, Yellowstone National Park, and developers.

In addition to Costner, the series stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Wendy Moniz, Jennifer Landon, Kathryn Kelly, and Moses Brings Plenty. Across its tenure, the series has spun out multiple spinoffs — 1883, 1923, and the forthcoming Bass Reeves and 6666 series. Sheridan has also continued to partner with Paramount on the hit series Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, and the forthcoming Lioness.

When will Yellowstone return for the rest of Season 5?

Paramount Network revealed in January that the back half of Season 5 of Yellowstone will arrive sometime this summer. A specific date for the series' return has not yet been given.

What do you think of this major Yellowstone news? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!