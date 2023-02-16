Yellowstone's Most-Hated Star Speaks Out on Trying to Kill John Dutton

The idea that John Dutton (Kevin Costner) may not survive Season 5 of Paramount Network's Yellowstone is one that fans have considered for a while now — and not just because of recent reports of scheduling issues with the star. The series' midseason finale in particular made it clear that the patriarch has a significant enemy in his adopted son Jamie Dutton who is gunning to get him impeached as Montana Governor and may not be upset if things went further. Now, Wes Bentley, who plays Jamie, is opening up about what John's death would mean for him — and why Jamie's feelings about it has changed.

"I thought about this in Season 1," Bentley told TV Line. "Because it's always a possibility in TV, right? We're always ready to die. [And John] really has got this hypnotic pull on Jamie."

Bentley went on to explain that before John wrecked Jamie's own dreams of being governor, his death would have deeply upset Jamie, but things are different now that John has taken the office for himself.

"After John ran for governor and became the things he said he hated, Jamie started to have a change of perspective," he said. "Maybe John is. not this tough guy he says he is. Maybe John doesn't have ideas. Maybe he's just another guy like the rest of them. That's the loss of the pedestal [he was on]. The deity is gone. I think that's why Jamie's choosing to try to have him killed. [He realizes that his] life would be much better without him, which is a big change for Jamie."

What is Yellowstone about?

The series follows the Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in Montana, the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, commonly called "the Yellowstone". The plot revolves around family drama at the ranch and the bordering Broken Rock Indian Reservation, Yellowstone National Park, and developers.

In addition to Costner, the series stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Wendy Moniz, Jennifer Landon, Kathryn Kelly, and Moses Brings Plenty. Across its tenure, the series has spun out multiple spinoffs — 1883, 1923, and the forthcoming Bass Reeves and 6666 series. Sheridan has also continued to partner with Paramount on the hit series Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, and the forthcoming Lioness.

When will Yellowstone return for the rest of Season 5?

Paramount Network revealed in January that the back half of Season 5 of Yellowstone will arrive sometime this summer. A specific date for the series' return has not yet been given.

