You Can Now Catch Up on Dungeon Crawler Carl For Free (And Here’s How)

Few properties are as hot at the moment as Matt Dinniman’s Dungeon Crawler Carl, and fans are currently making their way through the just-released eighth book in the series. Longtime fans likely have the previous books in their collection already, but if you are newer to the series, you’ve got some catching up to do. Thankfully, that process just got even easier, and the best part is it’s completely free.

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The Dungeon Crawler Carl series just got even easier to read and catch up on, as the award-winning library reading app Libby just teamed up with Dinniman to bring the entire Dungeon Crawler Carl series to libraries worldwide through the app. Now, any library using Libby will have access to Dinniman’s complete English ebook backlist, including Dungeon Crawler Carl, the Dominion of Blades series, The Shivered Sky series, and his standalone novels. All you need is the free app and your library card to check out books, and it’s the perfect time to jump in.

Dungeon Crawler Carl Now Has An Exclusive Home, But Is Still Easy to Access

The Dungeon Crawler Carl series will now be available as an ebook within the Libby app, and that includes the newest book, A Parade of Horribles. Dungeon Crawler Carl has already sold 7 million copies, and the LitRPG genre as a whole is also hotter than ever. LitRPG checkouts on Libby have increased 600% year over year, and checkouts have grown by over 25% every quarter since the beginning of 2025.

“As a kid who practically grew up in libraries, I am so happy all of my books are finally available to libraries through the Libby app,” said Dinniman, when sharing his excitement on the announcement.

“We’re thrilled to be the new ebook home for Matt and his outstanding catalog,” said Jason Tyrrell, Executive Vice President of OverDrive, the company behind Libby. “The NEW ACHIEVEMENT every library is looking to unlock is serving as many readers as possible, and this collaboration means more passionate LitRPG readers and more new readers finding their way into our incredible public library system.”

Dinniman’s latest entry in the Dungeon Crawler Carl series is A Parade of Horribles, and you can find the official description below.

“As chaos and mass panic spread outside the dungeon in the wake of Faction Wars, Carl and Donut find themselves on the tenth floor, where they’re forced to compete in a surprisingly normal set of tasks. Well, normal for the dungeon. Races. Get from point A to point B, and don’t come in last. After each race, they pick an upgrade for their vehicle and the track gets more challenging. It all seems a little too normal, a little too simple.

Ignore those strange glitches that are occurring with increasing frequency. Don’t listen to those whispers about what’s happening on the mysterious eleventh floor, something the system AI calls A Parade of Horribles. Nobody, not even the showrunners, knows what that means. Just that the AI has ominously dubbed it “a coming-out party for the ages.”

You can get signed up for the Libby app right here. A Parade of Horribles is in stores now.