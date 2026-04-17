Dungeon Crawler Carl Is Finally Getting Its Own Comic (And It’s Releasing Very Soon)

Dungeon Crawler Carl first found success thanks to Matt Dinniman’s hit novels, and after seven books and an eighth one on the way, the series is still going strong. Now the franchise is making its way to tabletop gaming and television thanks to a live-action series, but the franchise has also jumped into the realm of comics, and not only can you snag the comic in two different formats, but one is available now, while the other will be released very soon.

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Vault Comics recently revealed Dungeon Crawler Carl, Vol. 1, which is a graphic novel adaptation of the successful Webtoon series. The Webtoon series is currently on a break, but more episodes are on the way, and there have already been 30 episodes released. If you prefer your Carl and Princess Donut adventures in comic form though, the new Graphic Novel collects episodes 1 through 13, and it will be hitting stores on May 19, 2026.

Dungeon Crawler Carl Vol. 1 Reveals First Look Preview

If you aren’t familiar with Dungeon Crawler Carl, the Webtoon series and the upcoming Vault Comics graphic novel are the perfect places to start if you don’t want to jump directly into the original novels. The graphic novel also includes an extensive first look preview to give you an idea of the world and its two lead characters, Carl and Princess Donut.

As you can see in the preview, Carl and Princess Donut have a love-hate relationship. That’s because Princess Donut is actually Carl’s ex’s cat, but Carl is taking care of her. While Princess Donut recognizes this, she still causes him all sorts of stress. That said, her latest stunt of running out of the window and into a tree likely saved Carl’s life, as he soon sees everyone in his building and in his neighborhood vaporized.

The one exception is Mrs. Parsons, who goes from telling him what she thinks of his ex to being a decapitated head on the ground. Carl is then faced with a choice of staying in place and ending up like everyone else or heading down the mysterious stairs to the next level of the World Dungeon to fight for his survival. Carl makes his choice, but even with their newfound circumstances, Princess Donut isn’t exactly going to cooperate. You can check out the official description for the Dungeon Crawler Carl graphic novel below.

“The Apocalypse WILL be televised! You know what’s worse than breaking up with your girlfriend? Getting stuck on a sadistic alien game show with her cat. Join Carl and Princess Donut as they try to survive the end of the world — or just get to the next level of a trap-filled fantasy dungeon. With vibrant art done by Laurel Pursuit to bring action-packed battles to life, join as Carl fights his way through the dungeon in heart-speckled underwear.

And of course, the grizzly scenes are only balanced with the incredibly fluffy, wide-eyed stare of its main character, Princess Donut. A ton of heart and effort was poured in creating a series with a script and style that would both appeal to WEBTOON readers and also lovers of DCC, all while consulting author Matt Dinniman the entire way about character designs, story — EVERYTHING!

We couldn’t resist taking the apocalyptic awesomeness of the DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL WEBTOON and adapting it into the FIRST EVER graphic novel series! WELCOME, CRAWLER. WELCOME TO THE DUNGEON. SURVIVAL IS OPTIONAL. KEEPING THE VIEWERS ENTERTAINED IS NOT.”

Dungeon Crawler Carl, Vol. 1 is up for pre-order now and will release on May 19, 2026.

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