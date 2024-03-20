YOU Final Season Adds Two to Cast

Netflix's YOU has added two more cast members for its upcoming fifth and final season. According to Variety, Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp and The Flight Attendant star Griffin Matthews have both been cast in YOU as series regulars. They join the recently cast The Handmaid's Tale alum Madeline Brewer in the series. YOU Season 5 does not yet have a premiere date.

Camp is set to play Raegan and Maddie Lockwood, twin sisters-in-law to Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg. "Raegan is the cunning, cutthroat CFO of the Lockwood Corp who has her eyes on the throne and will crush any adversary…be them family or not. Maddie, on the other hand, presents as the unserious twin, a thrice-divorced socialite whose job is 'vaguely PR.' But make no mistake, a master manipulator lies underneath Maddie's frivolous facade," the character descriptions read. In addition to Pitch Perfect, Camp is known for her roles on True Blood, Mad Men, The Good Wife, and more.

Matthews is set to play Teddy Lockwood, the "snarky yet loyal brother-in-law of Joe Goldberg. A confidante who was never fully accepted by the Lockwood family, Teddy brings authenticity and empathy to a family for whom such things are a foreign concept." In addition to The Flight Attendant, Matthews has also appeared in Marvel's She-Hulk, Dear White People, and Ballers.

What is YOU About?

Netflix describes YOU as follows: "Based on Caroline Kepnes' best-selling novel of the same name, 'What would you do for love?' When a brilliant bookstore manager crosses paths with an aspiring writer, his answer becomes clear: anything. Using the internet and social media as his tools to gather the most intimate of details and get close to her, a charming and awkward crush quickly becomes an obsession as he quietly and strategically removes every obstacle – and person – in his way."

Season 4 of the series was largely set in Europe and, at the end, the series saw Joe returning to New York City.

"We are so incredibly grateful to Netflix and Sera [Gamble] and everyone that has been a part of this show from the beginning. Sera is the most brilliant writer and partner and she will remain a key part of the YOU family as an executive producer," creators Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter shared in a statement when the final season was announced. "We intend to bring her every idea we can from our company for years to come. Ever since our friends at Alloy shared Caroline Kepnes' fantastic book we have always conceived it as a five-season journey. We are excited to continue our relationship with Mike [Foley] and Justin [Lo] as they take over the reins as co-showrunners and prepare to bring Joe Goldberg home."

Are you looking forward to the final season of YOU? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.