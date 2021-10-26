You Season 4: Star Penn Badgley Says Next Episodes May be “Quite Different”

You star Penn Badgley says that Season 4 of the Netflix hit could be “quite different” from what has come before. He sat down with Collider to debrief on some of what’s gone on in Season 3 and it’s a strange time for Joe. (Isn’t it always?) This salvo of episodes has brought more fans into the fold than any previous season and Netflix is riding high on that. Badgley has become just as known for his role as Joe as he was on Gossip Girl and he admits that it’s been interesting to get inside of the killer’s twisted psyche. However, the latest season sees the protagonist settling into domestic life with a new baby. But, most fans felt like this probably wouldn’t last. Things don’t tend to stay static in this show very much, and the next season’s entries could reflect that truth.

“I think the thing that would make Joe most miserable is not… If he was tortured and killed by a woman, he would, in his mind, almost be vindicated. He’d be like, ‘I am the most persecuted man in all of history and I can be a martyr for love.’ That is kind of what he would think in his mind. And Beck even says this in the first season — she says all that,” he observes. “And it’s why people repeatedly do not call the cops on him, as sort of absurd as that might be at times. But it’s true. And so I think for the next season, my conversations with Sera are really, I think, the most exciting so far because I think we’re really going to get into that. And the next season could be quite different. It really could be quite different.”

Badgley continues, “Well, it might be … I don’t know, but I think it might be more about Joe’s relationship with himself. Because this isn’t really a show about a murderer, this is a show about … I think it’s taking the mistakes that we make in relationships to the extreme for the sake of a good story. Like, we really need to lay down our swords and stop being competitive in relationships, but that’s very hard to do.”

Netflix has been so pleased with the response to Season 3 that they already greenlighted Season 4 and announced it on the day that this one dropped.

“Reading Caroline’s novel, Greg and I were instantly obsessed with Joe Goldberg and his twisted world view,” Gamble wrote in a statement. “And it’s been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life. We’re deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support, and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past three seasons. The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in Season 4.”

