Young Rock: Dwayne Johnson Reveals the Season Finale Scene Featuring His Mom Was Unscripted

The first season of Young Rock came to an end this week and featured a heartwarming moment with his real-life mother, Ata Johnson. In the scene, they talk about Johnson’s father, who passed away last year. The series has been chronicling various stages of The Rock's life, culminating in his fictional run for the presidency. Multiple actors are playing Johnson and his family in the series, but the present-day scenes star Johnson as himself. During a recent Instagram post, Johnson shared a clip from the season finale and revealed that the scene with his mother was unscripted.

"Here’s our final (unscripted) scene of our season finale of #YoungRock," Johnson wrote. "In this moment, I went with my gut (and off-script) and told my mom that I wished dad could’ve been here to see where we’re at right now. My dad died suddenly 18 months ago, January 2020. You can see my mom look down, really pause and try her best to keep composure. I’m proud of her for being as real as it gets in this moment. After 35yrs of marriage, she divorced my dad back in the mid-2000’s — but the truth is she never stopped loving that man. I think she’s right... our lost loved ones are always here with us. Their spirits. THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH for allowing my wild life’s journey into your homes every week. Just scratching the surface. I’ll see you for SEASON 2." You can watch the clip from the episode below:

At the end of April, it was announced that Young Rock had been renewed for a second season along with Kenan.

"It has been a true joy to watch Dwayne Johnson and Kenan Thompson on NBC every week and see families connect with their relatable, entertaining, and heartwarming stories," Lisa Katz, president of scripted programming at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, shared. "We’re thrilled to renew both of these shows for another season and can’t wait to see more from Dwayne, Kenan, and the incredibly talented casts and producing teams behind each of them."

In addition to Johnson, Young Rock stars Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latikefu, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa, and John Tui. The series is executive produced by Johnson, Nahnatchka Khan, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz, and Jennifer Carreras.

The first season of Young Rock is currently available to stream on Peacock.