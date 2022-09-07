Young Sheldon Season 5 Is Now Streaming

The sixth season of Young Sheldon is arriving on CBS this fall, continuing the network's most successful comedy series. For those who have been waiting to binge Season 5 ahead of Season 6, only a few episodes have been available to stream on Paramount+, leaving the season largely incomplete. Fortunately, on Wednesday morning, that changed. The complete fifth season of Young Sheldon is now streaming in its entirety, but not on Paramount+.

It was announced a couple of years ago, before CBS All Access became Paramount+, that HBO Max would be the streaming home for Young Sheldon, joining predecessor The Big Bang Theory on the streaming service. Since then, full seasons of the series have been added to HBO Max ahead of new season debuts. Thursday morning brought the fifth season to HBO Max lineup, with Season 6 set to premiere on CBS later this month.

Season 5 of Young Sheldon included the show's 100th episode, a major milestone for a spinoff title. While there were some big story reveals, there wasn't a major to-do about it being episode 100.

"We didn't want to force some kind of quote unquote special episode because it happened to be the number 100," co-creator Steven Molaro told Deadline. "We really just wanted to come up with an episode that we were excited to write and not be constrained by the fact that we were celebrating a number that I think most viewers may not even care about."

The episode did see a few major moments and reveals, including the news that Sheldon's older brother, Georgie, might be having a baby with his new girlfriend. There's also an important conversation between Sheldon and Missy that drops some big hints about Sheldon's sexuality, which was never fully addressed on The Big Bang Theory.

"I think Missy (Raegan Revord) has spent a little time trying to understand who her brother is and what his sexuality might be ... which, as we know, through The Big Bang Theory, continues to be quite a question mark for a long time," Molaro explained.

Are you excited to binge Young Sheldon Season 5 now that it's streaming in its entirety? Let us know in the comments!