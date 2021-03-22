Young Sheldon Season 4 Finale Air Date Announced

✖

CBS has released a full calendar for when its current crop of programming will close out their seasons, among them revealing the exact date that Young Sheldon will conclude its fourth season. Per the network, Young Sheldon's season four finale will premiere on Thursday, May 13 in its regular 8 PM time slot. That same day will see the season one finale of new series B Positive, and the series finale of comedy Mom. The next day will see Blue Bloods wrap up its 11th season finale with a special two hour episode, premiering Friday, May 14th at 9 PM.

Like so many other shows over the past year, Young Sheldon's plans for its previous season and current batch of episodes were effected by the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Young Sheldon's fourth season began with the title character's graduation from high school, something that had been hinted at in the early days of flagship series The Big Bang Theory, and in fact would have happened in the third season if the series hadn't been forced to alter its plans due to the pandemic. As a result, other plans were forced to chance as well.

"You know we've known for a long time on Big Bang that Sheldon graduated high school at 11 and it's nice to finally see it happen," Young Sheldon creator and executive producer Steve Molaro previously told ET. "I can tell you that this was intended to be the season 3 finale and because of COVID we got shut down two days into the shooting of it....I can tell you that there are certain scenes in it that were shot seven months ago but I don't think you would ever know, and there's a sweet little Big Bang surprise at the end of it."

Iain Armitage stars in Young Sheldon as the tituler adolescent version of Big Bang's popular character Sheldon Cooper, which was originated by Jim Parsons. The Emmy winning actor appeared as the original Sheldon in all 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory and occasionally lends his voice to the spinoff, in addition to serving as an executive producer. Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts also star.

Young Sheldon has not yet been renewed by the network but it seems incredibly likely that the show will once again return for more tales. For now the first three seasons of Young Sheldon and every season of The Big Bang Theory are available for streaming on HBO Max.