Young Sheldon Reveals The Name Of Sheldon And Amy's Baby

✖

Young Sheldon actually revealed the name of Sheldon and Amy’s baby during tonight episode. Near the end of the half-hour, the Coopers end up throwing a graduation party for everyone’s favorite genius. He’s graduating high school, and Missy is also getting some shine for graduating elementary school. During the festivities, Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik, who play Sheldon and Amy on The Big Bang Theory, have a special voice-over for the fans. The actor says, “In fact, it was the best graduation party I had ever been to, until the one we had for my son, Leonard Cooper. I wanted his name to be Leonard Nimoy Cooper, but Amy wouldn't let me.” The adult version of Amy is amused and says, “Be happy I let you name him Leonard.” So, the Star Trek influence is felt loud and clear there.

Young Sheldon is actually available on HBO Max and the service’s executives talked about it in a written statement explaining the acquisition.

“We now feel like our Big Bang offering is complete,”Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max, president TNT, TBS, and TruTV said earlier this summer. “We are so proud to be the home of this beloved franchise and the place where new and existing fans can learn about young Sheldon Cooper’s roots.”

“In order for Sheldon Cooper to visit his younger self, he would need to manipulate space and time. All you actually need is HBO Max,” added co-creators Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro. “We are so pleased that Young Sheldon will once again be reunited with his future self on HBO Max, and we are excited for fans, new and old, to be able to binge both The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon for the first time.”

CBS describes Young Sheldon:

“For young Sheldon Cooper, it isn't easy growing up in East Texas. Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn't always helpful in a land where church and football are king. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naïve Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him. His father, George, is struggling to find his way as a high school football coach and as father to a boy he doesn't understand. Sheldon's mother, Mary, fiercely protects and nurtures her son in a town where he just doesn't fit in.”

What did you think of the surprise reveal? Let us know down in the comments!