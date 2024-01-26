Young Sheldon's Latest Season Gets Netflix Premiere Date
Young Sheldon Season 6 is hitting Netflix in February.
Young Sheldon has been a hit in the ratings since it debuted on CBS a few years ago, but The Big Bang Theory spinoff series has also found a sizable audience on Netflix. The first five seasons of the hit sitcom were added to Netflix late last year, quickly causing Young Sheldon to be one of the most popular TV shows in the world of streaming. However, fans who have been binging the show on Netflix haven't been able to get the full experience, as the most recent season to air on TV still hadn't been added to the streamer. That changes very soon.
The sixth season of Young Sheldon is coming to Netflix in just one week's time. Netflix recently revealed the full lineup of movies and TV shows being added to the streamer in the month of February. Much to the excitement of TV fans, Young Sheldon Season 6 was on the list. All episodes of the latest season will be available on Netflix on February 1st.
This new addition will give fans of the series a chance to catch up on the events of Young Sheldon before the final season. CBS is bringing Young Sheldon back for just one more installment, as Season 7 will be the show's last. That last season is set to premiere on CBS on February 15th.
Coming Soon to Netflix
Young Sheldon Season 6 is far from the only big addition hitting Netflix on February 1st. That day will see a stout lineup for the service, and you can check out the complete lis of February 1st arrivals below.
Leaving Netflix Next Month
Netflix may have some big additions on the way, but there are also quite a few popular titles leaving the the service as well. Here's the rundown of everything leaving next month:
