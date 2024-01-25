Paramount+ Cancels Wolf Pack After One Season

The latest extension of the Teen Wolf franchise has been declawed. On Thursday, reports confirmed that a second season of Wolf Pack, the series that spun out of the events of 2022's Teen Wolf: The Movie, is no longer in the works at Paramount+. Wolf Pack, which starred and was executive produced by Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar, premiered its first season in early 2023. According to the reporting surrounding the cancellation, the decision was partially made after production delays caused by last year's actors and writers strikes meant that Season 2 of Wolf Pack wouldn't premiere until 2025. That extended hiatus would reportedly require Paramount+ to spend more money to market Season 2.

"Well, after just about a full year of uncertainty, the hammer finally fell today in Hollywood and news came out that Wolf Pack has been officially cancelled," Edo Van Belkom, who wrote the Wolf Pack novel the series was based on, wrote on social media. Disappointing, of course, especially since all signs pointed to there being a season two. But, while the show was a success, the WGA strike, followed by the SAG strike did the series no favors... I'm sad myself, season two was going to see me have a cameo and another set visit, but I was just having fun and playing in Hollywood for a bit. I feel more for the young actors and others who felt this was going to be their big break."

What Is Wolf Pack About?

Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills. Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf. In addition to Gellar, the cast of Wolf Pack consisted of Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, Tyler Lawrence Gray, Rodrigo Santoro, and Chase Liefeld.

"There is definitely a path that he could follow. There's definitely a lot of things that have already happened that can play out that we can see on screen," Liefeld previously told ComicBook.com about a potential Season 2 of Wolf Pack. "Integrating into society, coming to terms with what he's done, all these things. He's definitely got a lot of things he'll be fighting [in a possible] next season. Maybe physically, maybe mentally. There's going to be no shortage of obstacles in his way if season two does come along. We'll see what happens."

