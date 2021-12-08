YouTube and Roku Strike New Streaming Deal

YouTube and Roku have settled on a new streaming deal that will have users jumping for joy. Earlier this year, an agreement between the two companies seemed like a long shot. Roku pulled the YouTube app from their devices and Google dug their heels in. Making matters more complicated was the fact that tons of users depended on the streaming device to watch YouTubeTV. So, there had to be a solution and today, the two sides came to the table and shook on a deal that will actually benefit the users. Over on Roku’s blog, they posted a statement about their agreement with the tech giant. A lot of people are waking up to some great news as they try to settle in for their favorite YouTubers or linear TV programming via the service. Check out what they wrote on their site down below:

“Effective today, we have agreed to a multi-year extension with Google for YouTube and YouTube TV,” Roku said. “This agreement represents a positive development for our shared customers, making both YouTube and YouTube TV available for all streamers on the Roku platform.”

Previously the streaming device company had said that they weren’t going to bend to Google’s demands against their will. They began, “Importantly, our concerns with Google are not about money. We have not asked for a single change in the financial terms of our existing agreement. In fact, Roku does not earn a single dollar from YouTube’s ad supported video sharing service today, whereas Google makes hundreds of millions of dollars from the YouTube app on Roku.”

Google had to tell Variety about their side of the story in response. In short, they shot it all down.”Since our negotiations with Roku earlier this year, we’ve continued to work with them to find a resolution that benefits our mutual users,” a Google rep detailed. “Roku has once again chosen to make unproductive and baseless claims rather than try to work constructively with us. Since we haven’t been able to continue our conversations in good faith, our partnership for all new Roku devices will unfortunately end on December 9. We are, however, giving Roku the ability to continue distributing both YouTube and YouTube TV apps to all existing users to make sure they are not impacted.”

Are you happy to hear about this awesome streaming deal?