SYFY Cancels ‘Z Nation’ After Five Seasons

The current season of Z Nation will be the show’s last — SYFY has decided to cancel the post-apocalyptic show after five seasons. David Michael Latt, one of the producers behind the show, announced the news via a social media post this weekend.

Latt — one of the founding partners of The Asylum production house and its current CEO — went live on Periscope to share the news.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We wanted to tell you face to face… that we were not renewed for Season 6,” Latt said in the video. “We’re stopping at Season 5. We’re very sad, but we’re also really grateful with the opportunities that we had on the show.:

“This is not the end of anything,” he continued. “This is just the beginning of a lot of things.”

With SYFY deciding not to renew the show, the final episode of the series — this year’s season finale — will air December 28th at 9pm Eastern.

Created by Karl Schaefer and Craig Engler, Z Nation will have run 68 episodes by the time all is said and done. Serving as producers, The Asylum has since sold a prequel show to Netflix. Black Summer — which will follow a mother and daughter as they deal with the fallout of a zombie apocalypse — currently has an eight-episode order at the streaming giant. The property also produced a series of comic books from Dynamite last year.

Schaefer had previously explained what made Z Nation different from other zombie apocalypse properties.

“I think the zombie apocalypse has already been a stand-in for what’s the worst that can happen,” series co-creator and writer Karl Schaefer explained in a previous interview. “Our characters finally make it to Newmerica and they meet up with this new character George, who’s kind of like the new George Washington. There’s a huge incident that happens in the opening episode that blows the country apart, and our characters have to save this new nation, killing one zombie at a time.”

The Asylum specializes in straight-to-market movies, whether it be for television or home media. Sharknado is the production studios biggest franchise outside of Z Nation. Other movies on the release slate for The Asylum include San Andreas Mega Quake, Giant Morphing Robots, End of the World, Nazi Overlord, and Love Letter.