The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Casts Stephen Merchant

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 is saying bienvenido to Stephen Merchant. AMC announced that the actor-comedian and co-creator of the original British version of The Office has joined the cast of the Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride-fronted Walking Dead spinoff, which recently started production on its third season in Spain. Details about Merchant’s mystery role remain under wraps.

The Golden Globe and Emmy-winning writer, comedian, and actor is the latest addition to a previously announced cast that includes Spanish actors Eduardo Noriega (The Devil’s Backbone, Vantage Point), Óscar Jaenada (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Hernán) and Alexandra Masangkay (Días mejores, Valley of Shadows) as series regulars. In addition to Merchant, the new season will feature Candela Saitta (Máxima, Último primer día) and Hugo Arbués (the Through My Window trilogy, Past Lies) in recurring roles.

Merchant is best known for his collaboration with Ricky Gervais on the BBC-aired version of The Office that inspired a global franchise, and for co-creating and starring alongside Gervais on the podcast-based animated series The Ricky Gervias Show, the BBC sitcom Extras, and the Karl Pilkington-starring travel docu-series An Idiot Abroad.

Most recently, Merchant portrayed the British serial killer Stephen Port in the BBC miniseries Four Lives and Greg Dillard on The Outlaws, the comedy crime-thriller series he co-created with Elgin James. Merchant’s credits include roles in such films as Hot Fuzz, the X-Men spinoff Logan, action-thriller The Girl in the Spider’s Web, Jojo Rabbit, Locked Down, and the Florence Pugh and Dwayne Johnson wrestling dramedy Fighting with My Family, which he wrote and directed.

Daryl Dixon season 3 is based in Madrid, Spain, with extensive location shooting planned in the Galicia, Aragón, Catalonia and Valencia regions, each “providing a new and unique backdrop for the post-apocalyptic world,” according to AMC.

“We’re excited to be back on set with Norman, Melissa and this great cast, alongside a fantastic local crew in Spain, whose expertise and creative vision are pivotal in bringing these landscapes to life and adding a new culturally rich dimension to the series,” series creator and showrunner David Zabel said when announcing the Spain-set and shot third season, which is set to air on AMC and AMC+ in 2025. “We’re excited for fans to witness the reunion of these two beloved characters in season two and to continue crafting the next chapter in the ‘Caryl’ journey here in Spain.”

New episodes of season 2, titled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol, currently air Sundays on AMC and AMC+. Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD and ComicBook TWD on Facebook for more Walking Dead Universe coverage.