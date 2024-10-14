Agatha All Along Releases New Mid-Season Trailer & Wiccan Poster

Marvel’s Agatha All Along has released a new mid-season trailer, which gives us a preview of the back half episodes; as of writing this, Agatha All Along has aired 5 of 9 episodes, officially crossing over the halfway mark with Episode 5, “Darkest Hour / Wake Thy Power”. (SPOILERS!) The latest Agtha episode ended on the massive (read: obvious) cliffhanger twist that Agatha’s ‘pet’ sidekick “Teen” (Joe Locke) is indeed Billy Maximoff, the son of Wanda Maximoff the Scarlet Witch. Billy made his identity known in a display of magical power that has seemingly overwhelmed Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) and her surviving coven.

To celebrate the big reveal, Marvel Studios has now released an official poster of Joe Locke looking like his fully in his “Wiccan” era, the mystical superhero/Young Avenger that Billy grows up to be in Marvel Comics lore. Check out the Wiccan poster and new Agatha All Along mid-season trailer, below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel’s Agatha All Along Mid-Season Trailer

Many viewers of Agatha All Along saw the reveal of Wiccan coming from the moment Joe Locke was cast in the show. Locke clearly had a look that could be a live-action version of what Billy/Wiccan looked like in the comics – as well as looking like he could conceivably be the son of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch.

As discussed on our ComicBook Nation podcast, the question was never really who “Teen” was – but more the question of how Billy Maximoff is back, and older, when WandaVision revealed he was just a construct that Wanda created with her hex powers. Those questions extend to how Wiccan is such a powerful sorcerer now, and (as the poster clearly reminds us) how he got to be wearing his mother’s crown. To the credit of Agatha All Along, Wiccan is just one of several mysteries that are keeping viewers locked in: what lies at the end of the Witches Road is still a major one – and of course, there are all the fan theories, about how Marvel characters like Scarlet Witch or the devil Mephisto could be involved. There’s also the major thread of Aubrey Plaza’s Rio and her true identity (Death?), as well as her history with Agatha and the fate of Agatha’s son that all need to be addressed.

This mid-season trailer for Agatha All Along does a pretty good job of bringing all of that mystery to the forefront, basically reminding anyone who’s been tuning in that there is a lot of reason to still be invested in the series – including some bigger magical battles to come. Agatha All Along’s greatest magic trick may be proving to its many doubters that the show holds a meaningful place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise – and possibly plays a pivotal role in the current Multiverse Saga story arc.

Agatha All Along streams on Disney+.