Scary Birthday to You, R.L. Stine. In celebration of the Goosebumps author's birthday on Tuesday, Disney+ and Hulu announced that season 2 of the anthology series — subtitled Goosebumps: The Vanishing — will release on January 10th, 2025, with all eight episodes of the new season dropping at once. After 2023's Goosebumps TV series featured Justin Long as a ghost-possessed school teacher, Emmy Award nominee David Schwimmer (Friends, American Crime Story) will play Anthony Brewer, a former botany professor who has immersed himself in science and mystery.

Watch the Goosebumps season 2 title reveal below, revealing the first look at Schwimmer's role.

The logline reads: "Goosebumps: The Vanishing begins with fraternal twins Devin and Cece adjusting to life with their recently divorced dad, Anthony. When the duo discovers a threat stirring, they quickly realize that dark secrets are among them, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, Devin, Cece and their friends — Alex, CJ and Frankie — find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994."

Goosebumps: The Vanishing is draws on elements from some of the most popular Goosebumps books, including Stay Out of the Basement (1992), The Haunted Car (1999), Monster Blood (1992), The Girl Who Cried Monster (1993), The Ghost Next Door (1993), Welcome to Camp Nightmare (1996), and more.

(Photo: Disney Branded Television, Sony Pictures Television)

In addition to Schwimmer, the new season stars series regulars Ana Ortiz (Love, Victor) as Jen, Jayden Bartels (Side Hustle) as Cece, Sam McCarthy (Dead to Me) as Devin, Elijah M. Cooper (9-1-1) as CJ, Francesca Noel (R#J) as Alex, and Galilea La Salvia (Talia in the Kitchen) as Frankie. Recurring cast members include Stony Blyden (How I Met Your Father) as Trey, Sakina Jaffrey (Snowpiercer) as Ramona, Christopher Paul Richards (The Kids Are Alright) as Matty, Eloise Payet (Dive Club) as Hannah, Arjun Athalye (Are You Afraid of the Dark?) as Sameer, and Kyra Tantao (Blue Bloods) as Nicole.

"We lucked out so significantly with the cast that we were able to assemble for this show. These five relatively unknown young adult actors just immediately found a chemistry and were able to play into their very natural and organic dynamics they had within the group," producer Conor Welch previously told ComicBook. "Our hope is to follow this group of kids and adults for many, many more seasons and many, many more episodes to come. Because we do have every one of the books of the canon at our disposal, and there's just a lot more to dig into."

Added producer Pavun Shetty, "I hope our grandkids will be watching all the [episodes], reading all the books, and their kids."

Executive producers Nicholas Stoller (The Muppets) and Rob Letterman (Pokémon: Detective Pikachu) developed the Disney Branded Television and Sony Pictures Television series along with showrunner Hilary Winston (Community). All three serve as executive producers alongside Neal H. Moritz (the Sonic the Hedgehog and Goosebumps movies), Scholastic Entertainment's Iole Lucchese (The Magic School Bus Rides Again) and Caitlin Friedman (Clifford the Big Red Dog), Shetty and Welch, Erin O'Malley (New Girl), Karl Frankenfield (American Horror Story), and James Eagan (DC's Legends of Tomorrow).

Goosebumps season 1 is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu, with Goosebumps season 2 premiering Jan. 10.