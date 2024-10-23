Severance Season 2 Trailer Reveals Adam Scott’s New Cast of Co-Workers

Severance is returning for its sophomore installment. The Apple TV+ series premiered back in February 2022 and told the tale of Adam Scott’s Mark Scout, an employee of your seemingly typical cubicle company Lumon, and how he navigates the divide between his personal and professional life, literally. Mark went under Severance, the show’s namesake surgery, which splits the brain into two, effectively making his work and home life two completely separate entities. When Mark clocks in for work, he activates his professional side of his brain, and when he clocks out, he reverts to his personal, no memories of what he did at work that day remaining. Last fans saw in the Severance Season 1 finale, Mark had began to unravel what really goes on at Lumon and discovered that his thought-to-be deceased wife is alive.

Severance Season 2 Trailer’s Shocking Reveal

There’s a new quartet at Lumon.

Apple TV+ has unveiled the first teaser trailer for Severance Season 2. The first footage reveals the return of Adam Scott’s Mark Scout as well as his original co-workers, those being Zach Cherry’s Dylan George, Britt Lower’s Helen Riggs, and John Turturro’s Irving Bailiff.

Mark’s three companions are featured in flashing footage throughout the trailer’s first minute, but when he arrives back at the Lumon office, he is greeted by three new people sitting at Dylan, Helen, and Irving’s cubicles. Those new mystery Lumon employees are played by Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development), Bob Balaban (Capote, Seinfeld), and newcomer Stefano Carannante.

You can watch the Severance Season 2 trailer below…

“There was always a thinking ahead to future seasons,” Severance writer El Masri said in a recent interview when discussing the show’s future roadmap. “Even in Season 2, we were talking about, what is the end game and how does this show end? A lot of work was talking about that. I think there’s a natural overlap that happens, especially with the second season of a show, that you’ve got to keep [the momentum] going. People are interested, people are watching, and now with Season 2, you really have to sort of think about, not just what is Season 2 going to deliver in a satisfying way, but how does this set up Season 3 and beyond?”

It’s will have taken Severance Season 2 nearly three years to hit Apple TV+’s airways when it arrives in January, which Masri emphasizes is because the project is a labor of love.

“The entire team, they’re perfectionists and they want it to be great. And if that takes, you know, a year, two years, three years or whatever it’s going to be, they’re just going take the time they need to make it the show that they want, and clearly that’s paid off and in a remarkable first season. I feel like Ben and Dan and everyone, they’re not going to put something out that they don’t feel is amazing.”

Severance Season 2 premieres on January 17th, 2025. The show will release episodes every week for a ten-week stretch.



