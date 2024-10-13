 Terrifier 3 Review & Absolute Batman Begins | ComicBook Nation

The ComicBook Nation crew reviews the new cult-horror flick Terrifier 3, and discuss the pivotal new Marvel Cinematic Universe character revealed in Agatha All Along’s new episode!

PLUS: DC’s Absolute Batman launches its debut issue; the DC Universe has cast John Stewart/Green Lantern; James Wan’s mysterious new show Teacup has dropped and the Batman (1989) Universe will continue!

Terrifier 3 Review – Is it Really That Grotesque?

ComicBook Nation’s Evan Valentine went out and saw Terrifier 3 and had this to say about it:

Terrifier 3 is now in theaters and Art The Clown has given horror junkies his bloodiest, goriest, and downright most jaw-dropping misadventure yet. While the third entry of the series might not be as long in runtime as Part 2, it somehow crammed in far more grotesque moments as the killer clown attempts to share his version of the holiday season.

