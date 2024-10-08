Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Adds Prey Star For Season Two

Following the wild success of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the most profitable kaiju film in Legendary’s MonsterVerse, it should come as no surprise that the studio and Apple TV+, are all-in when it comes to the behemoths’ world. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters was an exploration of both the past and present for the kaiju-tracking organization, setting the stage for a Kong-centric second season. As production has begun, it should come as no surprise that Monarch would be adding new characters to its roster. Luckily, Amber Midthunder has experience in fighting monsters, even if they are a tad smaller than the average kaiju.

For those who might not have seen Prey, the 2022 release shattered records when it arrived on Hulu. In the prequel to the Predator franchise, Amber Midthunder played a warrior within the Comanche nation named Naruo, facing down one of the extraterrestrial hunters long before Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Dutch had the chance. This was far from Midthunder’s only role in some major television and movie projects, as Amber also had significant roles in the likes of Legion, Reservation Dogs, and Avatar: The Last Airbender to name a few. In terms of who Midthunder will be playing in Monarch’s second season, she has been confirmed to be playing the part of Isabel, “an intelligent and powerful businesswoman”.

Monarch Expands For Season Two

While a release window has yet to be revealed for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season Two, production beginning is a good sign that the next chapter for the kaiju won’t be too far away. So confident is Apple TV+ in the MonsterVerse, that the streaming service is also working on a spin-off series, though details regarding the side story remain few and far between. Based on how the first season ends, Monarch will have little time to rest following surviving the Hollow Earth thanks to Kong making his presence known.

Earlier this year, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to talk with the show’s co-creators, Matt Fraction and Chris Black, regarding which beasts they’d like to add to season two. While nothing has been confirmed, Black began the discussion by sharing his love for the pollution kaiju known as Hedorah, “Listen, Toho has a strong bench. I personally love Hoedorah the Smog Monster. Toho have been incredible collaborators and I think any of their creations would be available to us if we wanted to bring them into our world.”

The MonsterVerse’s Future

On top of Black’s desire to see Hedorah, Matt Fraction noted that he was pulling for the classic character Jet Jaguar to finally join the kaiju-filled universe, “I would love to be able to introduce a MonsterVerse iteration of a Toho creature that hasn’t been in the films to the show. It’s a very deep bench and I think everyone has their own favorites. I love Jet Jaguar, he’s not quite a kaiju, but I love Jet Jaguar.”

On top of the MonsterVerse’s television future, the third entry in the Godzilla Vs. Kong crossover series has been confirmed. While a title and/or story have yet to be revealed for the third part of this trilogy, the release date for the movie is March 26th, 2027. Dave Callaham is set to write the script for this upcoming sequel, with director Grant Putore joining the MonsterVerse in place of previous director Adam Wingard.

