Zack Snyder Reveals His Adaptation of a Controversial Comic Series Has Been Scrapped

Zack Snyder is no stranger to adapting comic books. The director is known for helming many comic book adaptations, especially those in the DC universe. Snyder's filmography includes Watchmen, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League. Previously, it was revealed that Snyder acquired the rights to Black Kiss, an erotic comic by Howard Chaykin from 1988. It's considered one of the most controversial comics of the 1980s and featured themes such as a trans femme fatale, sex, violence against religious figures and children, and vampires. However, the director recently revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that despite writing a TV pilot based on Black Kiss, the project is not moving forward.

"No one wanted to make it," said Snyder. "It was too weird. We really went for it, too."

What Is Rebel Moon About?

Snyder's next film, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, is being released later this month. You can check out a description below:

"In Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire, when a peaceful settlement on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Motherworld, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a new army of heroes is formed."

The Mummy and Star Trek: Beyond's Sofia Boutella leads the cast of Rebel Moon, starring as Kora, a former member of the "Imperium," Kora lives on the moon Vedt and who assembles a team to take them on. Sons of Anarchy and Pacific Rim's Charlie Hunnam plays Kai a "mercenary starship pilot;" Game of Thrones' Michiel Huisman is Gunnar; a farmer recruited for the cause; Blood Diamond and Shazam's Djimon Hounsou is General Titus; Supergirl's Staz Nair is Tarak, a blacksmith working off a debt as an indentured servant, previously compared to Tarzan; Cloud Atlas' Doona Bae as Nemesis, called a "swordmaster" who is revealed to be part mechanical; Justice League's Ray Fisher and Dopesick's Cleopatra Coleman as brother-sister resistance fighters Darrian and Devra; plus Newcomer E. Duffy as Milius; the final member of the assembled group.

Sucker Punch's Jena Malone reunites with Snyder for the film, playing a character not named but described as "an ethereal spider-being." Others include Deadpool's Ed Skrein as Admiral Nobl, Hawkeye's Fra Fee as Regent Balisarius, and Sir Anthony Hopkins as Jimmy, an ornate, centuries-old robot.

Other cast members have also been confirmed for the film, or perhaps its sequel, but haven't yet had their character details confirmed, these include: newcomer Charlotte Maggi, Halo's Sky Yang, Ant-Man's Corey Stoll, The Princess Bride's Cary Elwes, Ozark's Alfonso Herrera, For All Mankind's Rhian Rees, and Darkseid himself, Ray Porter, have all been confirmed to appear as well.

Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire is set for release on Netflix on December 22.