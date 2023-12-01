Zack Snyder Regains Rights for Long-Awaited 300 Spinoff

After years of being in the works, Zack Snyder's planned spinoff for 300 could reportedly still become a reality. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder revealed that he and his wife, Deborah Snyder, have regained the rights to Blood and Ashes. The film was originally planned by Snyder to be a sequel to 300 and 300: Rise of an Empire at Warner Bros., with him working on the script as recently as 2019. Now, Blood and Ashes, which is described as "a gay love story" and an ancient Greek war epic following the relationship between Alexander the Great and Haphaestion, can now be shopped elsewhere as a standalone film.

"We got the rights back so we can make if we want it," Snyder explained. "I don't know what the marketplace is for an incredibly homoerotic, super violent, super sexual movie. But maybe it's perfect."

What Is Zack Snyder Making for Netflix?

Snyder's exclusive collaboration with Netflix, which began with 2021's Army of the Dead, has inspired multiple film and television projects, including the upcoming two-part epic Rebel Moon. This includes several Army of the Dead spinoffs — a prequel film Army of Thieves and the upcoming sequel Planet of the Dead. He also is set to be involved with Twilight of the Gods, an animated series for the streamer inspired by Norse mythology.

"I would hope that anything Snyderverseian is [whatever] we're doing as original IP," Snyder explained in a 2021 interview. "The DC universe is something that's very close to my heart and something I spent a lot of time developing and thinking about, so I love it. But where I am right now is with the Rebel Moon of it all and the Army of the Dead of it all. They're very much consuming our creative output. Hopefully, just anything that we're doing that's original and cool would fit into that category."

What Is Rebel Moon About?

In Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire, when a peaceful settlement on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Motherworld, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a new army of heroes is formed.

"This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan," Snyder said in a statement when the film was first announced. "It's my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out... I've spent the last two or three years building out this universe. Every corner has to be painted in. I've been doing designs, constantly drawing and really cultivating its fertile ground to make this world fully realized."

