Zack Snyder Directs Fans In Rebel Moon - Part 1 Trailer

Rebel Moon director Zack Snyder is helping fans get into the movie's trailer at CCXP. The beloved filmmaker is on the show floor and personally directing fans who want to be a part of the fan experience. Collider's Steven Weintraub caught some of these lucky fans on film. Clearly, longtime fans of Snyder would jump at the chance to be directed by the man himself. With Rebel Moon being his most-anticipated project since Army of the Dead, this only makes sense. With CCXP still going on, there's probably some more surprises coming from the filmmaker. There's an event for Rebel Moon and a high likelyhood that Snyder will address the fans somehow. For now, catch him talking to the people one-on-one down below!

"This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan," Snyder told fans in a statement when Netflix announced the film. "It's my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out... I've spent the last two or three years building out this universe. Every corner has to be painted in. I've been doing designs, constantly drawing and really cultivating its fertile ground to make this world fully realized."

Here’s @ZackSnyder directing fans at #CCXP23. @netflix set up a virtual set for #rebelmoon & people can do a scene which is then inserted into trailer which you’re sent after. Tons of fans are here wanting to be directed by Snyder. I’ve never seen a director do this at a con. pic.twitter.com/mI7TDaIcUe — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) December 1, 2023

Rebel Moon Gets A Director's Cut

With the movie coming up really soon, fans have been delighted to know that Snyder has multiple versions of Rebel Moon coming to Netflix. It feels like a director's cut is an absolute layup. With that assurance in tow, the hype is only rising for Snyder's latest film. It's guaranteed to be interesting. His take on a sci-fi universe holds a lot of potential for fans of the genre.

"It's a full hour longer," Snyder revealed. "It's not just slightly different or a little bit more. There are big chunks of the movie that are different. A lot more stuff is fleshed out."

"Zack is a world-builder," producer Wesley Coller explained. "He loves the layering of a world and the details of a story and the nuances of a character. His process always has him doing so much exploring what's under the hood, not just what we see on screen. Having the opportunity to take this fresh idea and build all of that out, asking this question over here and finding the answer to that over there, was the most exciting part to him."

What Is Rebel Moon Part 1 About?

"In Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire, when a peaceful settlement on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Motherworld, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a new army of heroes is formed."

Are you excited about Rebel Moon? Let us know in the comments!