Disney+ Zorro Series Gets Games of Thrones Writer as Showrunner

Zorro is returning to the small screen in the future, with a new series focused on the iconic character in development at Disney+. News broke back in 2021 that Disney was working on a full Zorro reboot, with That '70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama executive producing and playing the lead role. Since then, however, updates about the show have been scarce. That changed on Monday when Bryan Cogman was revealed to be the showrunner for this new Zorro.

According to a new report from Deadline, Cogman is now attached to Zorro as a writer, showrunner, and executive producer, working alongside Valderrama to put the show together. Cogman is most well-known for his work on Game of Thrones, writing and producing throughout the series.

After Deadline broke the news, Cogman took to social media to confirm it. He shared the report and said that the project is in the "early days" of development, so things are just getting moving.

"My friend [Wilmer Valderrama] has a deeply personal vision for this show/character and I'm honored to help him realize it," Cogman wrote in a Twitter thread on Monday afternoon. He went on to encourage people to watch the original Zorro series, which has been restored and is streaming on Disney+.

"Growing up, Zorro was the one character that made me, as a Latino, feel like I could be a hero," Valderrama said in a statement when the series was first announced. "As an adult and a storyteller, I have a responsibility in the stories that I help bring to life. To partner with Gary and Disney to bring Zorro back into the family after 60 years and be a part of the legacy for other children to know they too can be the heroes of their own stories is a dream come true."

Given that Zorro is in the early stages of development, there is no current timeline for when we could see it premiering on Disney+. Hopefully Valderrama and Cogman will have some new updates in the not-too-distant future.

Are you excited for a new Zorro series on Disney+? Let us know in the comments!