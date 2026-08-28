Alien Isolation 2, Warhammer, And Sonic Pico Park: Sega’s Next Year Has Something For Everyone

Sega has spent decades as one of gaming’s most foundational publishers, with plenty of iconic franchises to their name. Their games are spread out across genres and with several styles of gameplay, ranging from tense horror to cartoonish puzzles. That variety is why something like the Sega Summer Showcase is so exciting, as it gives the publisher the chance to highlight everything they have coming down the pipeline.

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This year, the showcase highlighted a mix of strategy games, horror experiences, and crime dramas. Each of them stood out in their own way, with strong visuals and compelling gameplay tweaks on established genres. ComicBook got the chance to check out all the games during the Sega Summer Showcase and left impressed with everything that the publisher has coming up.

Alien: Isolation 2 Expands The Horror Of The First Game

Alien: Isolation was a massive hit when it landed in 2014, with a tense tone and terrific understanding of what makes the Alien franchise so enduring as a horror property. Fans have been dying for a sequel, waiting over a decade for a continuation of the property. Luckily, we’ve finally gotten it for 2027, with Sega showcasing how frightening the Xenomorph can be. The demo made available to the press takes place during the prologue of the game. The game shifts focus away from Amanda Ripley and towards Blake, a member of a Weyland-Yutani survey team on a remote colony world. When a vessel from the Sevastopol Station lands on their planet, the crew is sent to investigate. As Blake, the prologue takes cues from the first game by keeping players within the wreckage of the ship.

Your investigation is quickly interrupted by the Xenomorph, who begins stalking the fiery halls for a new victim. It’s a tense encounter that feels perfectly attuned to the previous game, with similar stealth gameplay. If it were just a new take on the established formula, it would be exciting. However, the real tease comes during the early sections of the prologue, where the player finds themselves in an open space trying to breach the downed ship. The real promise of the game is trying to survive the alien encounter while in a larger space, with the local outpost providing a larger space to explore and hide in. While the demo didn’t reveal any Xenomorph hunts through that kind of area, the returning tight gameplay and the teases of a grander arena should have fans of the previous game excited.

Alien: Isolation 2 does not currently have a release date.

Total War: Warhammer 40,000 Is A Hell Of A Showcase

Total War has been a foundational entry in the real-time strategy genre, often with a focus on historical eras — with the big exception being the Warhammer franchise. That tabletop strategy game has inspired plenty of fans over the years, especially with the sci-fi spin-off Warhammer 40,000. The two franchises are now coming together with Total War: Warhammer 40,000, which perfectly reflects both. The demo focused on the Space Marines, while the full game will include the Astra Militarum, Orks, and Aeldari as playable factions.

The demo put emphasis on the underlying mechanics of the game, which will be familiar to anyone who has played a Total War game before. Functionally, it’s a fairly straightforward experience that rewards clever tactics and overwhelming force. The real draw of the game is the execution on a visual level, with stunning graphics that make the battles feel genuinely epic. The camera can zoom in, shifting easily between the grandiose scope of the battles and the tighter focus of the conflicts. That scale fits both properties and underscores what makes them both so enduring among strategy fans.

Total War: Warhammer 40,000 does not have a confirmed release date.

Stranger Than Heaven’s Combat Helps It Stand Out From Other Franchises

Courtesy of RGG Studio

One of the more intriguing games in the upcoming Sega slate, Stranger Than Heaven is an ambitious riff on the crime drama genre that has usually been defined by other properties like Yakuza. Stranger Than Heaven takes place across several decades in Japan. The game follows Makoto Daito across the course of his life, with the story shifting between different decades of his life in the lead-up to his role in helping create the Tojo Clan from the Like a Dragon series. While the larger game seems to have a grander emphasis on living out Daito’s life, the demo made available to the press focused on the game’s unique combat mechanics.

Players use the trigger buttons to deliver specific directional attacks, giving them more control over where their blows land or how they deflect incoming attacks. It’s an engaging system that takes a bit of time to adjust to, but it becomes more effective the longer you play with it. The demo featured several encounters across multiple time periods, showcasing a variety of enemies ranging from random minions and burly brawlers to more fearsome sword-wielding killers. If the rest of the game is able to match that inventive approach to a well-worn genre, then Stranger Then Heaven could be a compelling take on the crime genre.

Stranger Than Heaven is set to be released January 15, 2027.

Sonic Pico Park Is A Cute Riff On Both Properties

While most of the games shown off at the Sega preview event leaned more towards mature narratives, Sonic Pico Park leans into a far more light-hearted tenor. The popular cooperative multiplayer action-puzzle game has gotten a Sonic the Hedgehog coat of paint, with the blue blur and his friends quickly adjusting well to the natural puzzle platforming. Each level is a fun little challenge that relies on quick thinking and cooperation.

The presentation has an adorable element that gives the game natural charm, with a quick sense of movement that fits both properties naturally. The result is a fun little puzzle game that bounces around with a quick sense of goofy charm, just like Pico Park. While it might not be the most complex game to come from the publisher this year, Sonic Pico Park is a fun little example of how Sonic can be reimagined in new styles.

Sonic Pico Park is set to come out sometime in 2026.