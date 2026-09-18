These 5 Avengers Were So Annoying, They Tried Everyone’s Patience (Including a Fan Favorite)

The Avengers are known as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, having battled against the greatest threats in the Marvel Universe. It takes a lot to be a successful Avenger. To begin with, you have to be willing to give your all to protect the innocent. You need to be skilled and smart, able to figure out a way to win in the most hopeless situations. You have to be brave, because you’re about to face the most terrifying threats you can imagine. Teamwork is an important part of what makes the group tick; if you can’t work well with others, you’re going to have a hard time on the team. However, being annoying doesn’t make being an Avenger impossible, as many members have proven over the years.

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Over the years, many heroes have been Avengers that didn’t prove to be the best fit for the group. This led to them getting pretty annoying with their teammates, leading to the kind of drama that can make superhero teams so much fun. In fact, some of the most popular Avengers ever can be categorized as “annoying”, with one riding their reputation into the hearts of fans like few others. These five Avengers were the most annoying for their fellows to deal with, each of them causing problems for their teammates.

5) Hawkeye

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Hawkeye is one of the most underrated Avengers, but one place where he’s always been rated perfectly is how annoying he is. Clint Barton joined the Avengers after working with Black Widow against Iron Man and immediately clashed with Captain America. He soon became the team troublemaker, sassing the leaders of the group, making jokes every chance he got, and basically being the most annoying person on the battlefield. However, all of this was part of his charm. While his fellow Avengers could get annoyed with the way he comported himself in battle, they knew that they could trust him with their lives. Luckily, he was just as annoying to their enemies, if not more so. So, sure, he was going to make fun of Ant-Man or call Cap “old-fashioned” or come up with another unflattering nickname for Iron Man, but he was also going to call Kang “a time-traveling hood ornament” or something while unloading trick arrows on him.

4) Justice

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Justice is one of those characters that make my head hurt. Vance Astrovik was first introduced to readers as a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy when they were from the future. He had become an astronaut and ended up in stasis for a thousand years, and Vance was able to change his future, allowing him stay in the present. His mutant telekinetic powers manifested and he ended up joining the New Warrriors as Marvel Boy. However, he’d end up killing his abusive father with his powers, almost costing him his superhero career. However, he was able to survive the whole thing, dating fellow New Warrior Firestar. The two of them would end up getting their biggest break after a battle against Morgan Le Fay, joining the Avengers. Justice had wanted to be an Avenger for as long as he could remember and now that he was there, he was the biggest fanboy you can imagine. While the other members of the team were flattered at first, it started to be a problem for everyone, including Justice. He eventually came to feel like he belonged with the team, becoming less annoying to his teammates.

3) Wolverine

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Wolverine joining the Avengers wasn’t on anyone’s bingo cards. The ol’Canucklehead would join the group in the mid ’00s and became an integral part of the team. Logan ended up filling a similar role in the Avengers as he did in the X-Men. He didn’t have a problem questioning authority and doing things his way. He’d get mouthy with the other members of the group and didn’t jump up to be a team player. Spider-Man ended up throwing him out of a window because of his jokes about Mary Jane, showing just how annoying he could get this time around. Wolvie has always been the type of person who did whatever he wanted whenever he wanted and becoming an Avenger didn’t change that. He constantly proved himself in battle, but when he wasn’t fighting, he was being his normal charming self. Wolverine has made a lot of friends over the years but it’s often in spite of himself and this is a perfect example of how his time with the Avengers went. He annoyed his teammates but when it counted, he was the best person you could want at your side.

2) Superior Spider-Man

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Doctor Octopus has long been one of Spider-Man’s greatest foes, but Superior Spider-Man took that to the next level. Ock was able to take over Peter Parker’s body, but before he “died”, Peter was able to show Otto his life, leading the villain to change his plan and embrace being a superhero. Superior Spider-Man #1 dropped in 2013, right around the time when writer Jonathan Hickman was writing Avengers (Vol. 5). In the book’s first three-issue story arc, it was Peter on the team, but issue #4-6 had Ock in the webs. He ended up stealing some of Cannonball and Sunspot’s food (which was specially made for them by Sunspot’s chefs) and was constantly insulting everyone. The members of the group felt like this was a completely different Spider-Man and they were right. Ock would pull back as a member of the team; he was brought in for the big fights, but for the most part the team left him out of most of their activities. It was also the last time that Spidey was a member of the Avengers (well, Peter, at least; Miles would join the team in All-New, All-Different Avengers).

1) Bullseye

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“Dark Reign” put the villains in charge of the Marvel Universe, with Norman Osborn being given control of SHIELD and the Superhero Initiative after killing the Skrull Empress Veranke in Secret Invasion. Osborn was in charge of the Thunderbolts at the time and brought Bullseye, Moonstone, and Venom to the Avengers as Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, and Spider-Man. Bullseye stepped into the Hawkeye role on the team with gusto, constantly sassing his teammates and threatening them with violence. He ended up hooking up with Moonstone, their bickering leading to them having sex in one of the Avengers’ main conference rooms. Ares almost killed him numerous times, as did Daken, and he was trying really hard to get the Sentry to come after him as well. Bullseye was all about pushing boundaries as Hawkeye, trying to get someone to fight him to the death. He was constantly causing trouble, trying to entertain himself in the most violent ways possible.