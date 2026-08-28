Dragon Ball Officially Brings Back The Most Bizarre Super Saiyan

As Vegeta once said in the past, sometimes Dragon Ball can feel like a “Super Saiyan Bargain Sale.” So many Saiyans have reached the power-up that was once thought as impossible to achieve, with the likes of Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Goten, and Trunks only being the tip of the iceberg. Hilariously enough, one character who definitively did not have the power to transform into a Super Saiyan did get his shot to transform into the legendary form, and that fighter has never been the same. Mr. Satan, aka Hercule, hasn’t been a powerhouse by any stretch of the imagination, but his time as a Super Saiyan has returned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Super’s artist, Toyotaro, might not be releasing new chapters of the shonen manga series, but he is still taking pleasure in bringing Akira Toriyama’s characters to the page. Each month, the artist will take a crack at a character from the series’ history, though Super Saiyan Satan is a unique figure to pick. Only appearing in the Dragon Ball Super anime, this transformation is revealed as part of Hercule’s testimony as to how he was the one to defeat Beerus, the god of destruction. Needing to elevate his standing amongst the general populace, Satan is more than willing to fudge the truth when the scenario demands it. You can check out the new artwork below.

toyotaro

Super Saiyan Satan Returns

Toei Animation

Alongside the new Toyotaro art, the artist also released a synopsis of the fictional character reading, “Super Mr. Satan. It’s a fantasy: Satan transformed after gaining the power of a god. It’s a lie created with the premise that he saved the Earth, but perhaps for people, it doesn’t matter whether it’s true or false. Everyone loves heroic Satan!” Ever since his introduction during the Cell Games, Mr. Satan’s power level hasn’t increased to come anywhere close to the Z-Fighters. Luckily for Hercule, this fact hasn’t stopped him from being regarded as the world’s strongest hero.

As mentioned earlier, Toyotaro has yet to confirm whether Dragon Ball Super’s manga will ever return, though there have been hints to this fact. Toyotaro, in a recent social media post, teased the idea that he was still working on the series, though no details emerged outside of this. Following the tragic passing of creator Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball has continued to be a part of the anime world, though a path forward following the end of the Super Hero arc is a major mystery. Luckily, 2026 is set to see Dragon Ball Super: Beerus arrive on the small screen, with Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol Arc looking to adapt the manga arc featuring the villainous Moro for the first time. Wherever Dragon Ball goes in the future, Satan is sure to play some role, however small that might be.