Disney Confirms That Upcoming Film Has No Ties to The Owl House

This year’s D23 had more news from the House of Mouse than perhaps even 2026’s San Diego Comic-Con, with the likes of Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars having plenty to share. Ironically, a major piece of news came from a fan question pointed at a Disney creator, bringing the legendary animated series The Owl House back into the conversation. With one upcoming movie further fleshed out as part of the major Disney event this weekend, a fan question led to a surprising answer that many might not have originally thought of bringing up in the first place.

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Taking fan questions, Walt Disney Animation’s Chief Creative Officer Jared Bush addressed the idea that this year’s animated film from the studio, Hexed, was not influenced by The Owl House. While the two properties both venture into the world of magic and the supernatural, Bush was quick to shoot down the idea that the two were part of the same universe: “It’s a good question. Hexed is not inspired by The Owl House. We love witches, and I think we have a unique take on witches. It is a world that we are creating for this movie that is unlike anything Disney Animation has done before. Our main character, Billie, is a very different kind of heroine, and I think people will fall in love with her.”

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The Owl House Will Return

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Following three seasons of the story that further fleshed out Luz and the various residents of the Boiling Isles, Disney has not confirmed that a new Owl House animated series is in the works. Luckily, this hasn’t stopped creator Dana Terrace from finding an ingenious way to further flesh out the beloved animated universe. Arriving next month, the graphic novel sequel to the series, The Owl House: The Long-Lived King, will take place years after the original finale. Following King as he struggles with his own lengthy mortality, the graphic novel will see Terrace teaming up with Mikki Crisostomo to navigate this new sequel.

The idea of Terrace returning to work for Disney in the future seems unlikely at this point, which might come as unfortunate news to many Owl House enthusiasts. Last year, Dana didn’t mince words when she asked fans to “unsubscribe” from Disney+ due to the studio’s endorsement of artificial intelligence in their projects. On top of this bad blood, Terrace is also working on a new original animated series that was recently picked up from pilot to series. Working with the independent animation studio that has been making waves, Glitch Productions, Terrace’s Knight of Guniverse hit the ground running as its pilot sits on YouTube with over twenty million views as of the writing of this article.

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