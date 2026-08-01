Nintendo Switch Games Are $0.16 Per Game in New Collection Deal

A new Nintendo Switch eShop deal features a collection of games — classic games, to be a little more precise — and each game in the collection checks out at $0.16 per game. By this metric, these are the cheapest Nintendo Switch games on the Nintendo eShop right now. Consquently, this collection of classic Nintendo Switch games has never been cheaper than this. That said, this eShop deal is only live until August 14. After this, the 60% discount making this $0.16 price point happen will expire.

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Rather than pay the normal $40 asking price on the Nintendo eShop, Nintendo Switch users — and Nintendo Switch 2 users via the magical power of backward compatibility — can get Atari 50: The Anniversary Collection for $15.99. This collection features 104 Atari games, and of course the best Atari games. Of these 104 Atari games, 25 of them are Arcade games, 40 are Atari 2600 games, 5 are Atari 5200 games, 4 of them are Atari 8-bit computer games, 7 are Atari 7800 games, 6 of them are Atari Lynx games, 9 are Atari Jaguar games, 1 handheld game, and 6 are brand new reimagined games. Atari Lynx and Atari Jaguar games, in particular, are noteworthy because this collection was the first time these consoles have ever been available on modern consoles. As for some of the games, they include Tempest 2000, Yars’ Revenge, Centipede, Asteroids, Food Fight, Missile Command, and many, many more.

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One of 2022’s Highest-Rated Releases

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration was released by developer Digital Eclipse and publisher Atari back on November 11, 2022, for the Nintendo Switch and every other modern platform at the time. The Switch 2 was not out at the time, and there has yet to be a Switch 2 version released. Whether one will come in the future is anyone’s best guess.

Upon release, the collection of retro games earned an 89 on Metacritic, making it one of the higher-rated releases of 2022. And it earned this score partially because many of these games hold up in 2026, as many games from this era do. Not every game, though, and some others could use modern remakes for sure.

Obviously, the Nintendo eShop does not have user reviews, but other platforms do. To this end, the Atari collection has a 92% approval rating on Steam, an 85 rating on the PlayStation Store, and a 4/5 rating on the Xbox Store. All of these scores more or less echo its 89 on Metacritic.

While Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration has over 100 games, many of these games are small by modern standards. To this end, you can get a good taste of the entire collection in about 20 hours. That said, depending on how nostalgic these classics are for you, you can get a lot more than 20 hours. For example, the top-rated user review on Steam has close to 300 hours with the collection. This is an outlier, but others reveal users with dozens of hours with the retro games collection.