Life’s Not a Beach for the Turtles in New Tales of the TMNT: Coastal Chaos #1 Preview (EXCLUSIVE)

In a move that had fans saying “bummer” rather than “cowabunga”, Paramount+ cancelled Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles last fall, ending the critically acclaimed spinoff of the equally critically acclaimed 2023 film, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. However, while the story may have ended on screen, it’s very much alive on the pages of IDW comics. Tales of the TMNT: Coastal Chaos, a new limited series bringing the Heroes in a Half-Shell to the Jersey Shore, is headed to comic shops in September but if you’re thinking this is going to be a nice, chill time at the beach, think again. There’s chaos in the title, after all — and ComicBook has an exclusive preview.

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On sale September 9th, Tales of the TMNT: Coastal Chaos #1 is written by Andrew Joustra with art by Louie Joyce and sees vacation go anyway but smooth for the Turtles: “Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water… Tales of the TMNT is back! The Turtles once again head down somewhere grimy, smelly, and wet — the Jersey Shore. (Sorry, New Jerseyans!) What starts as a fun family vacation turns into coastal chaos when Mikey almost gets attacked by something with big teeth, a dorsal fin, and big…arms?! We’re gonna need a bigger shell…” Pre-orders for the issue are due August 3rd and once you get a look at the preview below, you’re gonna not only need that bigger shell, but you’ll want in on this adventure, too.

Sharks Don’t Have Arms… Do They?

As you can see in the preview pages here, our favorite turtles are having a fun time at the beach partaking in some tried and true beach activities. The beach volleyball looks great, and what’s a trip to the beach without a little surfing? That’s where things go awry, at least for Mikey, but that may not be just your average shark. Mikey says it has arms — and while the rest of the guys don’t seem to believe him right away, we get a feeling things are about to get a lot more, well chaotic.

Now, if you are a longtime Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fan you might have already guessed what Mikey just encountered. Back in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, Armaggon was a prominent Turtles villain in the old Archie comics. The character has also appeared in the 2012 animated Nickelodeon Turtles series and Armaggon has appeared in more recent comics as well. However, given the unique style of Mutant Mayhem, it will be very interesting to see how this take on the classic baddie is approached. All we know is that it’ll be super cool to see this terrifying new take on a classic and it’s a perfect fit for this universe… even if Mikey did just almost get a bite taken out of him.

Tales of the TMNT: Coastal Chaos #1 hits comic shops on September 9th. Final order cutoff for the issue is August 3rd.