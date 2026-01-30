21 Years Ago Today, an Iconic Piece of Nickelodeon Was Discontinued (Despite Having the Best Shows)

Nickelodeon has been a staple in young adult TV programming for generations. During that time, the network has tried out several different kinds of programming blocks, some of which have become iconic pieces of pop culture, while others have failed and been largely forgotten. However, 21 years ago today, on January 29, 2005, Nickelodeon decided to retire a programming block that was red-hot, leaving a lot of fans gutted over losing what were arguably some of the best shows the station has aired.

For those who don’t remember, Nickelodeon once had a programming block on Saturday nights that was called “Saturday Night Nickelodeon”, or “SNICK” for short. The block was marketed to the preteen/teenage demographic, who would still be young enough to be stuck at home on a Saturday night or sleeping over with friends.

SNICK’s Golden Era Begins

The Cast of Are You Afraid of the Dark? / Nickelodeon

SNICK first launched on August 15, 1992, running from the primetime hours of 8 pm to 10 pm ET. If your parents didn’t let you stay up that late, SNICK was rebroadcast on Sunday nights from 5 pm to 7 pm ET, allowing viewers to catch up with the content later (in a time before DVR recording sets or digital streaming).

It was one of the first primetime programming blocks aimed at teenage viewers; at the time, it was assumed that only older viewers watched TV on Saturday nights, as younger people were assumed to be out and about on the weekend. Nickelodeon president (at the time) Geraldine Laybourne had a different read on the market, and wanted to prove that there was an underserved demographic of middle school or younger high school kids just waiting to be tapped.

Sure enough, her instincts were spot-on: by 1993, SNICK had conquered the Nielsen ratings for Saturday nights, ranking no. 1 among viewers ages 6 – 11, beating out major networks like Fox, NBC, and CBS. The programming block blew past all projections, more than doubling the expected increase in viewership with just one of its programs…

SNICK Introduced Iconic Shows to the World

Ren & Stimpy / Nickelodeon

SNICK was first launched by repositioning two shows Nickelodeon had originally been airing on Sundays: Clarissa Explains It All and The Ren & Stimpy Show. In their new slot, both series took off and became major staples of YA Saturday nights, with Ren & Stimpy alone bringing in more than a million viewers and drawing in a high-value demo (viewers 18 to 35) that normally didn’t tune into Nickelodeon. Two new programs were added to complete the programming block: Roundhouse (a YA version of Saturday Night Live) and Are You Afraid of the Dark? (a groundbreaking YA horror anthology series). While Roundhouse was a modest success, the other three programs in the original SNICK block all blew up into iconic programs of the 1990s, each breaking all kinds of molds for feminist TV, diversity in casting and storytelling, wider boundaries for animation to appeal to kids and adults alike, and helping establish a wave a YA horror that extended from book series like Goosebumps into TV shows like Are You Afraid of the Dark?

SNICK didn’t stop its groundbreaking run there: Between 1994 and 1995, a second phase of programs was launched on the block. Roundhouse, Clarissa Explains It All, and Ren & Stimpy were all phased out, to be replaced by siblings sitcom The Adventures of Pete & Pete, teenage sci-fi/superhero show The Secret World of Alex Mack, and the sketch comedy show All That. The latter turned out to be another landmark hit, lasting for over a decade and creating many stars in the process, including Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, Amanda Bynes, Nick Cannon, Gabriel Iglesias, Jamie Lynn Spears, and others. Programming shuffles in later years saw series like Kenan & Kel, Rugrats, Animorphs, Kablam!, The Mystery Files of Shelby Woo and The Angry Beavers all get major boosts from being in the block, and on the whole, the original concept for SNICK is one of the most successful ventures Nickelodeon has ever done. But time and tastes change everything when it comes to entertainment…

SNICK Tries to Rebrand for the 2000s

Spongebob Squarepants / Nickelodeon

The original version of SNICK ran all the way until the year 2000, when Nickelodeon tried to rebrand it for the 21st century. It was given the name “SNICK House” and relaunched on October 14, 2000, with Nick Cannon serving as host. SNICK House tried to lean into the territory of MTV by featuring a celebrity or music group on the programming block each week, and fans were able to vote (TRL-style) for their favorite music videos to be played during the block. That era of SNICK helped shows like SpongeBob SquarePants and Amanda Bynes’ The Amanda Show, or Latino teen series The Brothers Garcia, explode in popularity, while other shows (Noah Knows Best)

That concept lasted less than a year before the branding was canceled in the summer of 2001, and SNICK reverted to just showing content. After briefly airing movies and specials in the block, a new official SNICK lineup premiered in January of 2002, with a rebooted version of All That leading the way. The promos for the relaunch (featuring still pictures and elevator music) earned the unofficial nickname of being SNICK’s “Elevator Music Era”, which blends with the “On-Air Dare” era that followed, featuring All That cast members performing televised dares in between shows. New programming included The Nick Cannon Show, rapper Romeo’s show Romeo! and Rugrats sequel series All Grown Up! (among others).

The Nick Cannon Show / Nickelodeon

The new SNICK lasted until about September of 2004, when Nickelodeon started to slowly but surely phase out the SNICK brand name, in exchange for “Saturday Night on Nickelodeon”. On January 29, 2005, SNICK was formally retired in a final airing of the block; the next week, Nickelodeon shifted its “TEENick” brand to that Saturday night primetime slot. It’s a testament to how much impact SNICK had on youth culture that in 2011, Nickelodeon felt compelled to jump back to the 1990s version of the block, with The ’90s Are All That, re-running original SNICK shows in the dead hours (after 12 am ET). SNICK has been brought back out several times since then; the ’90s nostalgia continued to air and was rebranded as “The Splat” and then “NickSplat” during the latter years of the 2010s (2015 and 2017, respectively). In August of 2017, SNICK’s original lineup was brought back in a temporary takeover of TeenNick as part of a special 25th anniversary event.

In Nickelodeon’s long and storied run, SNICK stands out as one of the most formative and celebrated parts of that history. Each ’90s kid has a specific program they may highlight as the most impactful on them, but everyone can agree that no generation of teens since then has ever had such (clean) fun from being in the house on a Saturday night.

You can stream SNICK content on platforms like Paramount+, Sling TV, Amazon Prime Video, BET Plus, and more.