Adult Swim Reveals First Look at Smiling Friends Series Finale

The end is nigh for Charlie, Pim, Mr. Boss, Alan, and the other characters that make up one of Adult Swim’s most popular universes. Smiling Friends was, shockingly, announced to have only two episodes left before the show would end. With creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel confirming that they were looking to end the Adult Swim series on a high note, the Cartoon Network programming block has released a promo to prepare fans for the end. The two episodes are set to arrive on April 12th later this month, and Adult Swim is more than willing to shed some tears before the end.

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To accompany Adult Swim’s recent celebration of April Fool’s Day, which released an extended stop-motion animation from Smiling Friends, the new promo recalls some of the sadder moments of the series. While Charlie and Pim have worked to bring smiles to the world, this doesn’t mean that they haven’t struggled with some depressing moments. Alongside the announcement of when we can expect the series finale, Cartoon Network revealed the titles of the installments that will end the series. “Friend Bot (Version 12589218731809213528796879521)” and “Charlie’s Uncle Dies and Doesn’t Come Back” are the two installments in question, and you can check out the promo building up to these episodes below.

Check out the official promo for the final two episodes of Smiling Friends airing on April 12th at 11:00 PM! pic.twitter.com/dcVUgTw9ba — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) April 1, 2026

The Smiling Friends Finale

Courtesy of Adult Swim

While the tagline for Friend Bot simply reads, “Logline Redacted for Violating Terms and Services,” in a hilarious twist, the death of Charlie’s uncle has a more descriptive summation. Specifically, the description of this final episode reads, “Pim and Charlie meet Charlie’s Uncle, who’s full of mysteries and tricks alike. And then Allan goes gaga.” Neither of these episodes was originally meant to be the last episode of the series, so viewers might not get the closure they are hoping to see. What makes this series finale so surprising is that Smiling Friends had previously been renewed up until season five, with the creators making an executive decision to end the animated show early.

Earlier this year, Hadel confirmed that the plan was for Smiling Friends to never outweigh its welcome, “[Michael Cusack] and I decided very early on we didn’t want the show to overstay its welcome or get stale, and we intend to stick by that. I don’t know how long we’ll go on for, but I’m really proud of what we’ve created, and I’m excited for everyone to see what’s in store for this season. Big thanks to our hardworking creative team who work tirelessly to make the show as good as it can be, the network for allowing us to make the show we want to make, and everyone out there for even watching this slop in the first place.” While Smiling Friends might be coming to an end, Adult Swim is planning to march forward with other favorites such as Rick And Morty and Ha Ha, You Clowns.

What do you think of this new promo for the Smiling Friends’ grand finale? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!