Smiling Friends Releases New Special Online Before Series Finale

Only two episodes are remaining before we bid a final farewell to the likes of Charlie, Pim, Alan, Glep, and Mr. Boss in Smiling Friends. With creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel shocking the world earlier this year by announcing the Adult Swim favorite wouldn’t return for two additional seasons despite Cartoon Network renewing the show, the animators are still bringing the goods with the time they have left. Before the grand finale on April 12th next month, Adult Swim has released a special video that revels in the bizarre animated world that has taken the world by storm.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For some time, Smiling Friends has been releasing short episodes as a part of the overall franchise, and with its latest, “Smiling Shorts: Card Game,” the minute-long installment lives up to the main series. In the short, most of the main cast is in attendance as they play what appears to be a friendly card game. Unfortunately, like so many scenarios in Smiling Friends, a rather mundane activity ushers in some big problems from Mr. Boss’s employees. Thanks to pulling a rather dangerous card, the team scrambles to survive as a hilarious ending gives us one of the show’s scariest creatures to date. You can check out the new Smiling Short below.

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Why is Smiling Friends Ending?

Courtesy of Adult Swim

In the big reveal that Smiling Friends would end, Michael Cusack explained that the ending was agreed upon by both himself and Zach Hadel. Specifically, the creators felt that now seemed like the right time to bring the animated series to an end. “To be perfectly honest, after we finished Season 3, Zach and I just both had the same feeling where we felt pretty burnt out after putting years and years into this, but also pretty accomplished. We just came to this feeling where we were like, ‘I think that could just be it,’ after Season 3.”

As for what we can expect from the grand finale, two episodes of Smiling Friends will land next month on Adult Swim, though neither was initially planned as a proper finale to the series. The first of the two episodes is titled, “Friend Bot (Version 12589218731809213528796879521)” with Cartoon Network releasing a hilarious synopsis that simply reads, “[LOGLINE REDACTED FOR VIOLATING TERMS AND SERVICES].” The final episode is titled “Charlie’s Uncle Dies And Doesn’t Come Back,” which is described as “Pim and Charlie meet Charlie’s Uncle, who’s full of mysteries and tricks alike. And then Allan goes gaga.”

While Smiling Friends might be ending this April, fans can still check out Hadel and Cusack on the project that helped them become big names in the entertainment industry. The YouTube channel, OneyPlays, sees the creators playing video games and adding hilarious commentary, which is still releasing new episodes to this day. While it might not be Smiling Friends proper, the YouTube series remains a fan-favorite with nearly 1.5 million subscribers.

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