One of the Best Square Enix Series Returning After Nearly 10 Years With New Game

A new Square Enix game has been leaked, and if the leak is accurate, then one of its best series, and one of the great modern RPG series, is returning with a new game after a nearly 10-year wait. The new leak comes the way of one of the industry’s most prolific insiders, Nate the Hate, who has an extensive track record that isn’t perfect, but certainly undeniable. Unfortunately, he doesn’t have much with the new report, but it’s better than nothing for fans who have been waiting for the game in question.

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Back in 2017, PlatinumGames and Square Enix came together to release one of the best RPGs of the 2010s, NieR: Automata, which took a niche series that is actually a spin-off of another niche series and took it mainstream. 2017 was nine years ago. Considering the substantial critical and commercial success, many assumed a follow-up would be fast-tracked, but this obviously has not happened. This doesn’t mean one isn’t happening, though. There was NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 in 2021, but this was just a remaster. The next mainline installment is supposedly cooking, though, and has been for a little bit.

New Report About a NieR Game

According to Nate the Hate, he heard about a new NieR game in development last year, but hasn’t heard anything since and has no information to share beyond this. What will be interesting to see is whether PlatinumGames is going to return for this new game, as Automata was its first and only game in the series, and it’s currently busy with both Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin and Project G.G. The studio is known for having multiple teams working on multiple projects at any given time. Whatever the case, remember to take this new information with a grain of salt, as nothing here is official information, and even if it is accurate, it is subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time.

At the moment of publishing, there has been no comment from Square Enix on this new report. There are a variety of reasons as to why we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.