10 Best DC Villain Powers, Ranked By How Useful They Would Be in Everyday Life

DC Comics has long been known for the most ridiculous feats of superpower that we’ve seen in their comics. Power levels in comics have always been variable; some creators want to write a Superman, for example, that can throw planets and fly to other planets in moments and some would rather have a weaker version of the Man of Steel. When you amp up the power level of the heroes, you have to do so with the villains and DC hasn’t skimped on giving their bad guys some amazing levels of power. They have to deal with the most powerful heroes ever, so their powers have to be formidable.

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Villains choose to use their powers for evil and many of their powers make a lot of sense for a bad guy. There are some superpowers out there that just fit better with the antagonists than the protagonist. However, not all villains have powers that really only work if you’re doing evil. Some of their powers would be extremely useful in everyday life, allowing people to do things in easier ways. These ten DC villains powers would be perfect for everyday life, allowing their users a variety of options they wouldn’t otherwise have.

10) Vandal Savage’s Enhanced Physiology

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Vandal Savage is one of the Justice League’s greatest villains, someone who has been menacing the world since the dawn of humanity. Vandal Savage was born in caveman times and a meteor hitting the Earth drew his attention. He hunted it down and the energies of it changed him. He was completely enhanced – his strength, speed, durability, and intelligence all upped to superhuman levels – and became immortal. Being given Vandal’s powers would make life so much simpler. You couldn’t die, so you could do whatever you want. No more disease and poisons and venom won’t affect you, so you’re going to save a lot of money not having to go to the doctor (you’d probably need new teeth at some point; we don’t know if Vandal’s teeth regenerate). You’re stronger and faster than anyone else out there, but it’s the enhanced intelligence that would make life so much better. Being smarter than the people around you makes everything easier; you might even be able to become fabulously wealthy if you paid your cards right.

9) Zoom’s Time Control Powers

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Wally West replaced Barry Allen as the Flash, inheriting his villains and battling new ones. However, he didn’t get his own version of Reverse Flash until the early ’00s, when Zoom was introduced. Zoom was Hunter Zolomon, a former friend of Wally’s who tried to use the Cosmic Treadmill to go back in time and gained time controlling powers. Basically, he could speed up or slow down time around him, allowing him to seemingly move faster than any speedster. This power would make your life way easier. You could always be early to work and get to places much faster than ever before. You would never drop anything, since you could just slow time for yourself and catch it. Jobs would get done faster, giving you more time for what you want to do. It would allow you to live between the seconds and that’s something that is extremely useful.

8) Flight

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Flight is usually a power that comes as part of another suite of powers. So, you have Kryptonians, Martians, various ringslingers, and loads of other powers that include the power of flight. There are very few villains who have flight as their sole power, but that doesn’t change how useful of a power it is. In a lot of ways, it’s the ultimate support power and that’s what would make it so great to have in the real world. Flight is a much faster way of traveling than anything else and getting around your town would be a snap of you could fly. Traveling further would be a bit more difficult but we all carry GPSs with us everywhere we go nowadays, so it wouldn’t be that much of a problem. Keep your flight ceiling low and wear warm clothes and flight will make your life a million percent easier.

7) Super Strength

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Super strength is another one of those powers that you don’t see very much on its own. It’s included in numerous different power sets, but there are some heroes and villains whose main power is just super strength. Villains like Mammoth were known for their titanic strength, battering any hero who gets in their way. Super strength is a power that everyone would find useful. Being able to lift very heavy things would make you the most helpful person out there. You could hold up cars to change tires, move heavy objects with zero problem, and would be able to play sports better than anyone. You could become a professional fighter very easily, ending every fight with one punch. All of that extra muscle would make you harder to hurt too, which is another plus. Super strength is a power with little drawbacks and the usefulness of it would allow you to do everything you can’t right now.

6) Teleportation

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Teleportation is both a common ability and a unique one. Like the last couple of entries, it’s a power that many people get from their power sets, but it’s also one that is less common on its own. Looking at the villains of the DC Multiverse, there are only couple of teleporting villains, like Brotherhood of Evil member Warp, but there’s no doubt that it’s a useful villainous power. It allows its user to get into anywhere, which can be really useful when you need to get into a vault or another locked area, and it also lets you escape from authorities rather quickly. It can even be used offensively if you have the right kind of teleportation powers (by cutting off the teleport before someone’s entire body has shifted locations). In your regular life, teleporting would be even better than flying. You could get anywhere and with Google Maps, you could teleport to the exact coordinates you want, keeping you from appearing in the middle of a wall or something. There would be a learning curve, but it would make your life better in the long run.

5) Telepathy

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Marvel has the most powerful psychics in comics, but DC has created some tough ones as well. The most well-known villainous DC telepath is Gorilla Grodd, who uses his “force of will” powers to take control of the minds of the people around. He can read minds and harness psi-energy as well, and has even been able to use his powers to move his mind through time (he did need the help of the Omega Rift to do that, but he did pull it off). Telepathy is one of those powers that is easy to misuse, but would definitely make your days easier. You could know any secret you wanted and you’d be able to read the minds of people around you, allowing you to know what to say… and what not to say. Plus, if you need money, you can ask for it and people will give it to you with a push.

4) The Medusa Mask

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The Medusa Mask is one of the most important objects in the DC Multiverse, even if it’s not the most popular. The first Psycho-Pirate found the Medusa Masks, each one giving him the power to make someone feel a different emotion, using them for crime and ending up in prison. He told cellmate Roger Hayden about them, and he would melt them down and reforge them into one after getting out of jail, creating the modern Medusa Mask. He used its emotion-controlling power to battle the Justice Society on Earth-Two and was recruited by the Anti-Monitor to use his emotion-controlling power on the Earths they were targeting. However, the Mask gained a new ability, allowing Hayden to manifest beings from across the multiverse. Being able to control emotions would be very useful, but the power to manifest beings from the DC Multiverse would be even more so. Need help with something? Manifest the character you need, control their emotions into doing what you say, and have them do it for you, then just re-absorb them. There are so many uses for the Medusa Mask in your everyday life if you’re willing to experiment.

3) Super Speed

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Super speed is one of the most potent superpowers in the DC Multiverse. The Flash Family has been going for decades, using their speed to fight evil and save the multiverse many times over the years. The Speed Force was eventually introduced to make sense of all of the various physics-breaking aspects of super speed and some of the most powerful DC heroes and villains have harnessed its power, like Savitar, Reverse Flash (although he was changed to having the Negative Speed Force), and Godspeed. Having super speed in your normal life is one of the most useful abilities you can imagine. You could get anywhere quickly, finish housework in seconds, and win all kinds of bets, making your life quicker and more fun, which is what it’s all about. Just the ability to vibrate through matter would make things so much easier for you. It’s another example of a power with no drawbacks for everyday life.

2) Super Intelligence

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Brainiac is one of Superman’s most dangerous foes, all because of his super intelligence. Many different DC villains are super intelligent – Lex Luthor, the Ultra-Humanite, T.O. Morrow, Professor Ivo, and numerous others – allowing them to have great success. Being smarter is definitely going to be a plus in a world where you’re trying to figure out ways not to get arrested by heroes like Superman, the Flash, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and the like, but it would also make your everyday life so much easier. You could build yourself into a famous super genius, creating great new inventions or perfecting old designs. You could make robots that do everything for you, modify all the tech in your house to make it more efficient, figure out a way to generate energy, and so many other useful things. It could make you fabulously wealthy, which would make your life a snap; rich people can quite literally do whatever they want without any punishment.

1) Deathstroke’s Super Soldier Abilities

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Deathstroke is one of DC’s most popular bad guys, having battled various incarnations of the Titans and the Justice League. Slade Wilson was an amazing soldier and he was chosen to take part in a super soldier experiment. His physical abilities were enhanced, giving him superhuman strength, speed, agility, and durability, but the most important upgrades to him come to his brain. The serum made him a better tactician, allowing him to come up with amazing plans on the fly. Having Deathstroke’s powers would make your whole life so much easier. You’d have all the superhuman physical abilities, which would definitely make a lot of things easier, but the enhanced intelligence would be the best part. Also, Deathstroke’s reaction times are insane, meaning that you could join an eSports league and quickly make yourself one of the best players. You could figure a way out of every situation and that’s honestly worth its weight in gold.

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