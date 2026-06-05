18 Years Ago, Cartoon Network’s Most Underrated Series Debuted

Since 1992, Cartoon Network has been one of the primary places to watch cartoons on cable television. Even with many viewers transitioning from traditional TV to streaming, the network is still sticking around on the airwaves. While the television channel is still seeing some major success with new shows, it is also bringing back classic franchises like Regular Show and Adventure Time to great enthusiasm. Eighteen years ago, a series debuted that created a cult fanbase that hasn’t been able to hit the same heights as other Cartoon Network franchises. Rather than focusing on the Land of Ooo or a mundane park, the swashbuckling epic needs a celebration of its own.

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The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack debuted in 2008, garnering three seasons that held forty-six episodes to its name. While the titular character was a young boy hoping to make a name for himself in this world of pirates, the animated series had some disturbing moments that remain big memes on the internet to this day. On top of Flapjack himself, colorful characters like Captain K’nuckles, a washed-up pirate captain, and Bubbie, a golden-hearted whale, helped form these interesting tales. Since ending in 2010, the series has not received a revival, but eighteen years later, this is a series that deserves to stand toe-to-toe with the likes of Adventure Time and Regular Show.

The Adventure of Flapjack

Cartoon Network

While there has been no word on a Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack revival, the series did almost return in an unexpected way. In Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, showrunner Adam Muto confirmed that both he and the animators had almost dropped the female protagonist into the world of Flapjack for an entire episode. The proposed crossover never came to be, though Muto confirmed during our exclusive interview that, should the spin-off return for a third season on HBO Max, it is possible that this story might be made.

Muto stated during our interview last year, “For a while, we entertained the idea of just doing an entire Flapjack episode, why not just throw her into that world? It didn’t get much further than the discussion and a drawing. Ultimately, it can go almost anywhere, but it almost feels like a drawback. We do try to do something different from anything we’ve done in the show before. Maybe by a season three, Flapjack will come back in some form so who knows?”

If you never had the opportunity to check out the Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack, the entire series is available to stream on Hulu. While the streaming service isn’t the exclusive platform to watch Regular Show and Adventure Time’s revivals, Hulu has seen serious success with another major Cartoon Network comeback. The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball became one of the biggest original series on the streaming service, even managing to overtake King of the Hill’s fourteenth season.

What do you think of this big milestone for Flapjack and company? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!