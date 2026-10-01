Uncategorized CBRECON TEST PAGE September 30, 2026, 11:57pm Comments Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Follow Us On Discover Add to Preferred Sources Next Article These 5 Avengers Were So Annoying, They Tried Everyone’s Patience (Including a Fan Favorite) → More Uncategorized Image Courtesy of DC Comics Uncategorized 09.01.26 5 Teen Titans Who Deserve Much Bigger Roles in the DC Universe Toei Animation Uncategorized 08.28.26 Dragon Ball Officially Brings Back The Most Bizarre Super Saiyan Uncategorized 08.27.26 Alien Isolation 2, Warhammer, And Sonic Pico Park: Sega’s Next Year Has Something For Everyone Bandai Namco Filmworks Uncategorized 08.22.26 Gundam’s Next Big Movie Is Coming To America Movies 08.22.26 Val Kilmer’s Forgotten Fantasy Movie Is Quietly One of His Best (& It Was Created by George Lucas) Disney Uncategorized 08.15.26 Disney Confirms That Upcoming Film Has No Ties to The Owl House Uncategorized 08.06.26 Spider-Man: Brand New Day Just Gave Peter Parker The One Thing the MCU Has Done For No Other Hero And It’s Exactly What We Needed to See Uncategorized 08.03.26 Life’s Not a Beach for the Turtles in New Tales of the TMNT: Coastal Chaos #1 Preview (EXCLUSIVE)