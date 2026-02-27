It Sounds Like HBO Is Planning Harry Potter Spinoffs After All, 1 Year Before the Remake Releases

HBO is going to be taking a big swing at rebooting the Harry Potter franchise as a television series in 2027, with an entirely new cast of actors set to star in the series. This TV version of Harry Potter will be able to adapt much more of J.K. Rowling’s text to the screen, with each book in the series currently expected to be covered by one season of the TV show. Even if some of the later books (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows) are big enough for multiple seasons of TV, you’re looking at HBO’s Harry Potter running anywhere from seven to 10 seasons.

Today, however, we’re learning that things may not stop there. In a new interview about the future of Warner Bros. Discovery and its subsidiary networks like HBO (with that Paramount merger now looming), it got mentioned that HBO already has ideas for Harry Potter spinoffs that could be headed for production sooner rather than later.

Warner Bros. Exec Teases Harry Potter Spinoffs

JB Perrette is the head of global streaming and gaming for Warner Bros. Discovery and spoke to Variety about how they view the Harry Potter franchise and its future. It’s noted in the report that HBO is planning on 10 years of “Harry Potter-branded series,” starting in 2027. “We have great visibility to a strengthening content plate, which is at the core of everything we do,” Perrette said.

That “Harry Potter-branded series” terminology is important to take note of, as it is clearly designed to soft-pedal the idea of doing things within the Wizarding World franchise that aren’t just adaptations of the books. Many analysts have speculated that this TV is, in fact, a backdoor attempt at doing what the film franchise failed to do: making the larger Wizarding World its own shared universe like Marvel or DC. The failure of the Fantastic Beasts films killed that possibility on the big screen, but after seeing the success Game of Thrones has had with spinoffs like House of the Dragon or, more recently, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (which is posting ratings not seen in years), HBO now has a solid blueprint for how to do the same with a franchise like Harry Potter.

And there are certainly a lot of stories the Potter fandom would love to see told. That includes the often talked-about prequel series about Harry’s parents, James and Lilly, and their time at Hogwarts, or the sequel series that continues the flash-forward epilogue of Rowling’s final book, where Harry is sending his own child to Hogwarts for the first time. Whatever the case, TV expansion is the final frontier, as Harry Potter has gone from ruling the book industry to being a billion-dollar box office film series, with games, live interactive events, stage plays, and so much other licensing and merchandising in between.

The cast of HBO’s Harry Potter includes Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger. The supporting cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid. Also appearing Season 1 (based on The Sorcerer’s Stone) are Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Tristan and Gabriel Harland as Fred and George Weasley, and others. Composer Hans Zimmer (The Dark Knight trilogy) will be scoring the series.



HBO’s Harry Potter TV series will premiere (and stream on HBO Max) in 2027.