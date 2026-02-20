Harry Potter’s TV Remake Reportedly Casts 3 New Roles (Including A Second Ron Weasley)

HBO’s Harry Potter TV series is reportedly still expanding its massive cast, adding three more actors to the series. One of those actors will reportedly be sharing the role of Ron Weasley with actor Alastair Stout. The other two roles are minor: one is a shop owner located in the famous magical shopping area known as Diagon Alley; the other is a hotel manager role, which may confirm that a part of the Harry Potter books will be featured in the TV show, after being left out of the films.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Actress Naomi Wirther (Slow Horses) has reportedly been cast in Harry Potter as Madam Malkin. The character owns the Diagon Alley storefront “Madam Malkin’s Robes for All Occasions,” which sells formal robes to wizards and witches of all ages. The shop was a recurring staple in J.K. Rowling’s book series, first appearing in the first book, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, when Rubeus Hagrid first takes Harry to get his school uniform for Hogwarts. The shop was either mentioned or featured in later books in the series, culminating with a tense showdown between an older Harry and his rival, Draco Malfoy, in the shop during the penultimate book, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

Neil Edmond (The Agency) has reportedly been cast as an unnamed hotel manager. While not confirmed, a lot of Harry Potter fans have rushed back to the lore and uncovered that in The Sorcerer’s Stone, there was a chapter about Harry’s human (or “muggle”) relatives, the Dursleys, having to flee their home and live in a hotel, after some of Harry’s magical hijinks. That spot, the Railview Hotel, would be the logical place for that manager to show up.

Harry Potter Casts A 2nd Ron Weasley Actor

Alastair Stout & Louis SHelton / HBO

The final supposed new casting for Harry Potter is interesting. Louis Shelton will reportedly be playing a very specific version of Ron Weasley. (MILD SPOILERS) In The Sorcerer’s Stone, one of the core mysteries of the story involves the “Mirror of Erised”; it was a magical artifact stored at Hogwarts that showed any onlooker a reflection of their deepest, heartfelt desire. Harry and Ron encounter the artifact; Harry sees a version of himself who was lovingly raised by his dead parents; Ron sees himself achieving the same kind of esteemed stature at school as his brother Percy “The Perfect.”

The “Head Boy” version of Ron seen in the Mirror of Erised will reportedly be played by Louis Shelton. As you can see in the side-by-side image, Shelton will basically be playing an older version of Ron, who is further along in his education at Hogwarts, and has all the confidence and swagger that young Ron (and young Alastair Stout) certainly does not.

So far, it seems the HBO series will truly be adapting every small detail of Rowling’s novels into this longform TV show, down to the smallest bit of characters. HBO’s Harry Potter will be led by Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger. The supporting cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid. Each season of the show is expected to cover the events of one of J.K. Rowling’s books.

Also appearing in Harry Potter Season 1 (aka The Sorcerer’s Stone) are Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Tristan and Gabriel Harland as Fred and George Weasley, and others. Composer Hans Zimmer (The Dark Knight trilogy) will be scoring the series.

Harry Potter will premiere on HBO and HBO Max sometime in 2027. Discuss the show with us over on the ComicBook Forum.