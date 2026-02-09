Harry Potter TV Series Will Be ‘Biggest Event In The History of Streaming’ Says Warner Bros. CEO

Warner Bros. Discovery has been making big moves to increase its market share in the streaming era. Since the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery, new executive leadership has led to a new strategy. In the last few years, WBD has pumped the brakes on trying to turn every IP into a streaming content hub and refocused on making its content the premium standard, starting with legacy brands like HBO and its new HBO Max streaming wing.

One of the biggest swings that Warner Bros. Discovery is taking is rebooting Harry Potter as an HBO TV series. J.K. Rowling’s books were a generational phenomenon, which then became a generational movie franchise that earned 7.7 billion dollars at the box office and generated billions more in merchandising and licensing. Warner Bros. Discovery is now hoping that a longform TV series will capture and hold the pop-culture zeitgeist even better than the films did. And one executive is going so far as to predict the Harry Potter TV reboot will be the ‘biggest streaming event,’ ever.

J.B. Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming and Games at WBD, was present at a recent HBO event in the UK to announce the release date of the Harry Potter TV series. During his address to the crowd, Perrette touted the work (and budget) being put into the Harry Potter reboot, and boasted that the result will be a milestone event in entertainment.

“[Harry Potter] producer David Heyman will tell you the scope of the production, the detail, the meticulousness of what they are going through and what they are building,” Perrette said. “It takes theatrical to a whole different level.”

Will Harry Potter Be The “Biggest Streaming Event” Ever?

Perette went on to tout the advantage of making a Harry Potter TV series as opposed to films, and why it will be a game-changer: “In the series, you can go deeper, and tell more of the pieces that you didn’t capture in a two-hour movie. Casey [Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content] doesn’t like me saying this. Still, I really think this is the streaming event of the decade,” Perette said. He later doubled down, stating that this Harry Potter TV series will be “the biggest streaming event in the history of HBO Max and arguably in streaming, period. It’s number one, two, and three in many ways.”

HBO’s Harry Potter TV series will be led by Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger. The supporting cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

Also appearing in the series during Season 1 are Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Tristan and Gabriel Harland as Fred and George Weasley, and others. Composer Hans Zimmer (The Dark Knight trilogy) will be scoring the series.

Harry Potter will premiere on HBO and HBO Max sometime in 2027.